RCMP Vehicle Check Finds 40 unlocked Cars in Greater Trail

Trail RCMP will continue to check for unlocked vehicles after police were able to get into 40 during a recent campaign.

Officers fanned out on May 10, finding 20 unlocked vehicles in Trail and another 20 in Rossland.

Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich said the unlocked vehicles had a treasure trove of items available to thieves.

“Passports, wallets, purses, computers, anything you can think of that anyone would want to steal and be able to sell fairly easily,” said Wicentowich who also made a startling discovery of his own.

“I myself participated up in Rossland and I saw someone’s giant purse in there with all her personal items in the front seat, in an unlocked vehicle,” he added.

In some cases the vehicles are stolen because the keys are also left inside.

Wicentowich stated one thief tried to elude police by driving down the wrong side of the road.

“They’re knowledgeable enough to know that if they put the public at risk we can’t follow them,” he said, but in this case the suspect didn’t get away.

“We did end up catching that car thief and he is in jail, but what we would like is the public to help by securing their keys because modern cars are almost impossible to steal without the keys,” said Wicentowich.

The RCMP Sergeant pointed out the theft of a credit or debit card from a vehicle often leads to an additional six crimes police have to deal with so they remain committed to cutting down on these crimes of opportunity.

Wicentowich told Bounce News they will soon be launching the “9 p.m. Walk Up Routine Campaign”.

“A lot of flyers will be put inside cars that are unlocked, our officers will continue engaging this because you would rather have police check your unlocked car rather than a thief.”