RDCK Issues Another Evacuation Order And Allows others to Go Back Home
More West Kootenay Residents are evacuated while others have gone back home.
Properties from Midge Creek to Next Creek on the west shore of the southern arm of Kootenay Lake, in Kootenay Lake Provincial Park have been cleared out because of the now over 18-hundred hectare Cultus Creek wildfire.
However, residents of 122 properties near the 27-hundred hectare Trozzo Creek blaze northeast of Winlaw are allowed back home with 32 still under evacuation orders (Residences still under evacution order listed below).
It's status quo for the Octopus and Michaud Creek wildfire evacuees.
About 175 properties in the Fauquier area are considered too close to the 4,200 hectare wildfire at Octopus Creek burning south of the community.
Those living on 356 properties are evacuated from the Michaud Creek fire which continues to burn about 4,600 hectares of forest about 20 km south of Edgewood.
The Regional District of Central Kootenay is holding an information session for those residents on line Friday at 1 p.m.
Residences still evauated from Trozzo Creek Fire:
7803 LEMON CK RD
7928 LEMON CK RD
7536 POPOU RD
7538 POPOU RD
7546 POPOU RD
7547 POPOU RD
7549 POPOU RD
7570 POPOU RD
7574 POPOU RD
7578 POPOU RD
7582 POPOU RD
7599 POPOU RD
7825 POPOU RD
7835 POPOU RD
7840 POPOU RD
7842 POPOU RD
7844 POPOU RD
7850 POPOU RD
7602 ROOSTER RD
7610 ROOSTER RD
7611 ROOSTER RD
7618 ROOSTER RD
7624 ROOSTER RD
7630 ROOSTER RD
7637 ROOSTER RD
7641 ROOSTER RD
7672 ROOSTER RD
7681 ROOSTER RD
7682 ROOSTER RD
7687 ROOSTER RD
7694 ROOSTER RD
7721 ROOSTER RD