RDCK Issues Another Evacuation Order And Allows others to Go Back Home

More West Kootenay Residents are evacuated while others have gone back home.

Properties from Midge Creek to Next Creek on the west shore of the southern arm of Kootenay Lake, in Kootenay Lake Provincial Park have been cleared out because of the now over 18-hundred hectare Cultus Creek wildfire.

However, residents of 122 properties near the 27-hundred hectare Trozzo Creek blaze northeast of Winlaw are allowed back home with 32 still under evacuation orders (Residences still under evacution order listed below).

It's status quo for the Octopus and Michaud Creek wildfire evacuees.

About 175 properties in the Fauquier area are considered too close to the 4,200 hectare wildfire at Octopus Creek burning south of the community.

Those living on 356 properties are evacuated from the Michaud Creek fire which continues to burn about 4,600 hectares of forest about 20 km south of Edgewood.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is holding an information session for those residents on line Friday at 1 p.m.

Residences still evauated from Trozzo Creek Fire:

7803 LEMON CK RD

7928 LEMON CK RD

7536 POPOU RD

7538 POPOU RD

7546 POPOU RD

7547 POPOU RD

7549 POPOU RD

7570 POPOU RD

7574 POPOU RD

7578 POPOU RD

7582 POPOU RD

7599 POPOU RD

7825 POPOU RD

7835 POPOU RD

7840 POPOU RD

7842 POPOU RD

7844 POPOU RD

7850 POPOU RD

7602 ROOSTER RD

7610 ROOSTER RD

7611 ROOSTER RD

7618 ROOSTER RD

7624 ROOSTER RD

7630 ROOSTER RD

7637 ROOSTER RD

7641 ROOSTER RD

7672 ROOSTER RD

7681 ROOSTER RD

7682 ROOSTER RD

7687 ROOSTER RD

7694 ROOSTER RD

7721 ROOSTER RD