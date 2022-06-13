RDCK Issues Evacuation Alert around Duhamel Creek.
Residents of the community of Six Mile around Duhamel Creek including about two-dozen along the West Arm of Kootenay Lake have been told to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.
The RDCK said the evacuation alert is because of the high streamflow advisory in the West Kootenay and there is potential for flooding with the expectation of heavy rain.
It recommends the preparation of an emergency kit, moving pets and livestock to safer areas and a plan of where to go in case of an evacuation order.
The warning to stay away from fast flowing streams or rivers applies to everyone in the West Kootenay.
The River Forecast Centre has also upgraded the East Kootenay region to flood watch status.
Trail Losing Its last Bear-Proof Bin, RDCK Closes Gyro Pool.The Natural Control Services Society is pulling its Bear-Proof bin from Trail's Public Works Yard in Glenmerry on Monday because not enough people are paying the per-bag fee. The RDCK is keeping the Gyro Park Pool in Nelson closed this summer.
Update-Progress Made on Creston Landfill Fire.RDCK fire officials said the blaze is under control and they expect to have it out early Friday afternoon. The air quality advisory because of potentially toxic smoke has been lifted.
Kootenay Unemployment Rate Continues to FallThe Kootenay Unemployment Rate has taken another significant dip. It was down over a half percent last month to 4.3%. Statistics Canada says the region's workforce grew by 12-hundred, while the number of people looking for work fell by 15-hundred.
Logging Protesters near Argenta Leave, More Protesters ArrestedLast Stand West Kootenay logging protesters have left their camp near Argenta. They returned after 17 protesters were arrested last month along the Salisbury Creek Forest Service Road and were told to leave Tuesday by Kaslo RCMP.
Update- Man Injured by Fallen Tree in Montrose in Serious ConditionA man injured by a fallen tree in Montrose has been flown to a trauma centre. Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters had to bring in the technical rope team to perform the 84 minute rescue from a 260 foot embankment.
Evacuation Alert Lifted for Rural Grand ForksResidents of ten properties on Beatrice and Division Streets in rural Grand Forks are no longer under an evacuation alert. It was lifted Tuesday by the RDKB as river levels were back to pre-rain levels.
One Person Dies During COVID Outbreak at KBRHThe COVID-19 at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail is over. Interior Health confirmed one person died after 15 people were infected on the third-floor medical unit.
Local Advocate Critical of Federal Drug Decriminalization PlanThe Co-Chair of the Trail Community Action Team said the federal plan to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs in B-C falls far short of the mark. Diana Daghofer also feels federal politicians are afraid to offend constituents who oppose the idea.
Rural Grand Forks Residents on Evacuation Alert21 residents from ten properties in the south end of Johnson Flats in rural Grand Forks remain on evacuation alert. They were advised to be ready to evacuate on short notice from their homes on Beatrice and Division Street's Friday afternoon.