RDCK Issues Evacuation Alert around Duhamel Creek.

Residents of the community of Six Mile around Duhamel Creek including about two-dozen along the West Arm of Kootenay Lake have been told to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

The RDCK said the evacuation alert is because of the high streamflow advisory in the West Kootenay and there is potential for flooding with the expectation of heavy rain.

It recommends the preparation of an emergency kit, moving pets and livestock to safer areas and a plan of where to go in case of an evacuation order.

The warning to stay away from fast flowing streams or rivers applies to everyone in the West Kootenay.

The River Forecast Centre has also upgraded the East Kootenay region to flood watch status.