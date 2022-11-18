RDKB Temporarily Suspends BV Arena Employee

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has temporarily suspended the Beaver Valley Arena employee who could be charged with voyeurism.

A 21-year-old man from Trail was arrested on Wed. after the discovery of a cell phone in the girls change room.

The CAO added this comment in the statement released by the RDKB.

“Public welfare and safety is at the heart of everything we do here at the RDKB and we are taking these disturbing allegations extremely seriously,” says RDKB’s Chief Administrative Officer Mark Andison.

“RDKB management and staff are working very closely with the RCMP as they carry out their investigation and as a precaution, will be checking all arena restrooms and locker rooms to ensure the ongoing safety of patrons and facility users. We’re shocked, angry and saddened that this troubling incident has taken place in our community and that trust has been breached but we will do everything in our power to support the investigation, help bring it to a swift conclusion and act on any lessons learnt,” he adds.

The RDKB statement also said any staff member working with children, those who are vulnerable, or involved with finances undergo a criminal record check.

The release also stated, “Victim Services is providing support to any members of the public or staff affected and the suspected employee will not be permitted further access to the arena, pending the outcome of the investigation.”

RCMP said the suspect could be facing additional charges at his first court appearance on Feb. 23.