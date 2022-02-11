Record Drug Overdose Death Rate Sparks Call for Legislative Action

A local advocate for decriminalizing drug possession and ensuring a safe supply can't understand why federal lawmakers aren't making that happen.

Diana Daghofer said European countries who have decriminalized possession have reduced death rates drastically.

“We know from other countries in Europe that once you decriminalize, you can reduce the deaths by 80% and more.”

The Co-chair of the Trail Community Action team also pointed out a safe supply is crucial.

“We have people who are addicted to substances, they don’t have a choice, they will get very sick if they don’t use their substances,” she said.

A record 29 people in the Kootenay-Boundary died last year from overdoses including seven in Nelson, six each in Trail and Castlegar and five in Grand Forks.

The 22 fatalities in the East Kootenay included two in Creston.

Daghofer is frustrated a record number of people across B-C are dying each year, stating the crisis was identified in 2016.

“It was declared a public health emergency in British Columbia over five-and-a-half years ago,” said Daghofer.

“At this point the number of people dying is increasing,” she added, noting the problem isn’t going away locally.

Six people overdosed recently in Nelson over a 24-hour period and all were saved by immediate naloxone treatments from police, fire and ambulance personnel.

A community alert issued last Friday indicated the drugs taken by those victims contained fentanyl and benzodiazepines, a combination that can be fatal.

Daghofer said the presence of carfentanil has increased the toxicity in the local street drug supply.

“Carfentanil is a thousand times more potent that morphine, so it’s a killer,” she said, adding the publc needs to get behind a Federal NDP private members bill calling for a safer street supply and decriminalization of possession.

“These policies, drug policies are killing our children,” said the local advocate.

“They need to hear from us that we want this to move ahead, it’s something we have been pushing for, it will save lives,” according to Daghofer who feels those changes would turn drug overdoses into a health issue.

“It changes the environment completely,” she maintained.

“People have a safe opportunity to use substances that they need, they have a connection to the health system and are given more options for treatment, with benefits all around.”

The Trail Community Action Team is putting on a session highlighting the toxic drugs circulating around local communities on Tues. Feb. 15.

Nelson Nurse Practitioner Zak Matieschyn will host a forum entitled “Addition and the Poison Drug Supply” from 7-to-8 p.m. at Charles Bailey Theatre. It will also include people who have lived with addictions.

The free event is also available online.