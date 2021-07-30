Release of Redacted Third Party Report in Trail On Hold
A review is underway into Trail City Council's decision to release portions of a third-party investigative report into a complaint filed by outgoing Chief Administrative and Financial Officer David Perehudoff.
Corporate Administrator Michelle McIsaac told Bounce News after consulting with Perehudoff, some legal issues need clarification.
The report’s author found a code of conduct violation by City Councillor Robert Cacchioni in an exchange with city's top employee during a January council meeting.
The majority on council originally rejected a motion to release the entire report from the firm Southern Butler Price, but unanimously supported a motion for its redacted release.
It's costing the city over 300-thousand dollars to pay legal fees and honour the rest of Perehudoff's contract which expires at the end of June 2022.
The city also estimated it will cost about $5,300 a month to distribute Perehudoff’s duties until a new C-A-O is hired.
Several Factors Behind Increased COVID-19 Infections in CastlegarIncreased socialization, tourist travel and a relatively low vaccination rate all contributed to a 29 case spike in new COVID-19 infections through the Castlegar area last week, said I-H-A Medical Health Officer Dr. Karin Goodison.
Dangerous Drones Back In the Air Around Local WildfiresThe use of drones were once again hindering local wildfire fighting efforts. Wildfire Service staff were impacted by drone use in the Arrow Lake wildfire complex airspace on Wednesday, adding it could be deadly if a collision were to occur.
COVID-19 invades the Castlegar AreaThe Castlegar area has almost doubled its total COVID-19 count in just one week. The district added 29 infections from July 18-24 to become B-C's newest hot spot.
Rossland Marathon Swimmer Hits the Open Water Again in 2021Another year and another challenge for a marathon swimmer from Rossland. Aerin Bowers has scheduled an 18km swim across Kalmalka Lake near Vernon on August 8th.
Trail's Lauren Bay-Regula Has Won an Olympic Medal.It took three tries, but Trail's Lauren Bay-Regula has her Olympic medal. The Canadian Women's Softball team beat Mexico 3-2 in the Bronze medal game during a driving rain in Yokohama, Japan.
Kent Johnson Makes Smoke Eater History at NHL DraftThe Port Moody B-C native was selected fifth overall late Friday afternoon by the Columbus Blue Jackets after a tremendous freshman season at the University of Michigan.
COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Nelson Long-Term Care HomeNelson's Jubilee Manor had one patient and two staff members with infections as of Thursday afternoon according to Interior Health. Visitors are not being allowed into The I-H-A long-term care facility with 39 private rooms.
RDCK Issues Another Evacuation Order And Allows others to Go Back HomeResidents from 142 properties near the Trozzo Creek wildfire northeast of Winlaw are returning home, but 32 residences remain evacuated. The newest evacation order invovles properties from Midge Creek to Next Creek on the west shore on the south arm of Kootenay Lake in Kootenay Lake Provincial Park.
Trail Council Approves Partial Release of Code of Conduct ReportTrail Mayor Lisa Pasin said transperency is paramount given the cost of the investigation and aftermath of the complaint filed by outgoing Chief Administrative and Financial Officer David Perehudoff against Councillor Robert Cacchioini. She was disturbed by the debate leading to the decision.