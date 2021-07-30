Release of Redacted Third Party Report in Trail On Hold

A review is underway into Trail City Council's decision to release portions of a third-party investigative report into a complaint filed by outgoing Chief Administrative and Financial Officer David Perehudoff.

Corporate Administrator Michelle McIsaac told Bounce News after consulting with Perehudoff, some legal issues need clarification.

The report’s author found a code of conduct violation by City Councillor Robert Cacchioni in an exchange with city's top employee during a January council meeting.

The majority on council originally rejected a motion to release the entire report from the firm Southern Butler Price, but unanimously supported a motion for its redacted release.

It's costing the city over 300-thousand dollars to pay legal fees and honour the rest of Perehudoff's contract which expires at the end of June 2022.