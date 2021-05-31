Remains of a Missing Nelson Artist Found North of the City.
The mystery about the disappearance of Darwen Greyeyes four years ago has been solved.
Nelson City Police said remains found a month ago in West Arm Provincial Park north of Nelson are that of the Nelson artist.
The coroner has confirmed the identity and taken over the investigation, but police do not suspect foul play.
The 55-year-old was last seen June 4, 2017.
City police said his personal effects were left behind and simply disappearing was out of character for Greyeyes who spent a lot of time walking around downtown Nelson and along nearby trails.