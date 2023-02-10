Remains of Missing Man Found in Nelson Area House Fire

The remains of a missing Nelson man have been found.

Police said the provincial coroner has confirmed it was Patrick Mahoney who was discovered after a recent house fire in the Beasley area.

City police issued a public plea for information about the whereabouts of the 44-year-old just before Christmas.

He was last seen just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 10 near the Nelson Safeway.

Nelson RCMP said the fire investigator was unable to determine the cause of the fatal fire and there is no evidence of foul play.