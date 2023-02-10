Remains of Missing Man Found in Nelson Area House Fire
The remains of a missing Nelson man have been found.
Police said the provincial coroner has confirmed it was Patrick Mahoney who was discovered after a recent house fire in the Beasley area.
City police issued a public plea for information about the whereabouts of the 44-year-old just before Christmas.
He was last seen just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 10 near the Nelson Safeway.
Nelson RCMP said the fire investigator was unable to determine the cause of the fatal fire and there is no evidence of foul play.
-
RDKB Town Hall MeetingsFebruary and March
-
SD8 Seeks Feedback to Develop Strategic PlanThe strategic plan serves as a road map to education practices and public engagement helps reflect the community's top priorities.
-
Dog Park Lighting Discussion Returns to Castlegar City CouncilA local running group representative has surpassed 180 petition signatures for lighting improvements at Millennium Park and the Dog Park.
-
Coldest Night of the Year - CastlegarFebruary 25, 2023
-
Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre - BC Heritage WeekFebruary 20-26th
-
Plan to Develop Integrated Health Clinics In Greater Trail on HoldThe Chair of the Working Group behind a plan for as many as four integrated health clinics throughout Greater Trail said the wait for an answer from the Ministry of Health is extremely frustrating. The plan submitted in Sept., includes input from local health care professionals, said Win Mott.
-
Trail Hospice Society - Swim-a-thonMarch 9, 2023
-
Visions for a Better Public Transportation Network in the West KootenayFriday, February 17th, 12 noon till 1pm on Zoom
-
City of Nelson Announces Demolition of Annex BuildingThe annex building adjacent to City Hall is being demolished to free up lands where other civic purposes can flower such as housing.