Remissong Going to BCHL All Star Weekend, Smokies Trade Disher

It’s been quite a month for Trail Smoke Eaters forward Nick Remissong.

It was announced on Nov. 21 that the 20-year old had committed to play NCAA Division I hockey next season with the Air Force Falcons.

The Chicago native who is in his second season with the Smoke Eaters after being acquired from Merritt is now going to the BCHL All-Star Weekend in Penticton.

Remissong was added for the showcase in Jan. following a vote of fans across the BCHL, which he thinks is pretty cool.

“Just being nominated was a cool thing and obviously it was out of my hands at that point, and now it seems it worked out,” he said.

Remissong leads the team in goals this season with eight and has 16 points in 23 games.

Meanwhile the Smokies have announced the trade of forward Quinn Disher to the Penticton Vees in exchange for fellow 19-year-old forward Ethan Mann.

Disher leaves Trail with six goals and eight assists in 21 games this season, after posting 14 goals and 27 assists in 50 games last season.

Mann comes to Trail with two goals and nine assists in 19 appearances this season. The native of Grafton, Wisconsin has put up 14 goals and 16 assists in 48 games last season.

The right shot forward is committed to the University of Wisconsin for the 2024-25 season.

He also played in 11 post-season games in last year’s run by the Vees to the BCHL championship, scoring a goal and two assists.

The Smoke Eaters host Wenatchee this Fri. to complete a run of four-straight contests against the Wild.

It started with a 3-2 loss at Cominco Arena on Nov. 23 followed by a weekend doubleheader in Wenatchee.

The Smoke Eaters rebounded from a 3-0 deficit to force a shootout in the Fri. night game which was won 5-4 by the Wild.

Trail fought back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to record a 3-2 shootout victory on Sat. night.

The Smoke Eaters are currently 7th in the Interior Conference with 21 points, just a single point ahead of the Wild who have played two fewer games.

Opening face off on Fri. is at 7 p.m.