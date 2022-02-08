Resident at long-term Care Home in Trail Dies from COVID-19

A Poplar Ridge resident has died from COVID-19.

Interior Health also said the 49-bed long term care facility at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital has had 26 positive tests among residents and five among staff.

The I-H-A also stated their latest statistics indicated 13 residents and two staff members registered positive tests at Castleview Care Centre in Castlegar.

Interior Health declared the outbreak over at Crestview Village in Creston over, after 18 residents and 14 staff recovered from the virus.