Resident at long-term Care Home in Trail Dies from COVID-19
A Poplar Ridge resident has died from COVID-19.
Interior Health also said the 49-bed long term care facility at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital has had 26 positive tests among residents and five among staff.
The I-H-A also stated their latest statistics indicated 13 residents and two staff members registered positive tests at Castleview Care Centre in Castlegar.
Interior Health declared the outbreak over at Crestview Village in Creston over, after 18 residents and 14 staff recovered from the virus.
Capitol Theatre Seeks Boost to Annual City FundingOperating expenses have ranged from $64,000 to $72,000 over the last five years but are expected to rise to $80,000
Homicide Investigations in Trail and Creston ContinueThe probe into the death of Cam Cunningham in Trail is into its eighth month, while the investigation into a child death near Creston is into its sixth month. Investigators haven't commented on the status of either case.
January Snow Surveyed in SEFC Climate ReportWhile 70% of last month's total snowfall fell within the first seven days, the month’s total precipitation was perfectly average, within 1% of normal. Total rainfall was just 34% of normal and total snowfall at 139%.
Freedom Rally Kootenay Convoy Cruises Through the West KootenaySupporters of the Freedom Rally Kootenay Convoy gathered in Nelson, Trail and Castlegar as about 130 vehicles rolled through the area Sunday. Rocky Cotton drove in last week's Nelson rally and cheered as the convoy passed through Trail.
KAST Turns Gamers into Coders Through Minecraft EDU Camp SeriesThe Association's GLOWS Youth Program has launched a Minecraft EDU Camp Series and classes are filling up fast.
Kootenay Unemployment Rate Increases and DecreasesStatistics Canada pegged last month's Kootenay Unemployment Rate at 6.4%. That's almost a half percent higher than Dec. 2021 and almost a full percent lower than Jan. 2021. The federal agency said there were fewer people with jobs and fewer people looking for work in the monthly comparison.
New Selkirk College President Excited to Start Her Kootenay TenureThe incoming President of Selkirk College said she's excited to be joining a community within a community. Maggie Matear said her visit sold her on the job, feeling there is a passion for learning at the post-secondary institution.
Nelson Council Hears Presentation on Economic Development PartnershipThe group launched in 2005 to jointly pursue economic development opportunities and partners with The Chamber, Community Futures, RDCK areas E and F and The City of Nelson.
Free Family Day weekend activitiesFebruary 19, 20 and 21st