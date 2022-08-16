Resident Dies During COVID Outbreak at Castlegar Facility

The COVID outbreak at Talarico Place in Castlegar has turned fatal.

Interior Health confirmed one of the 34 long-term care home residents infected with the virus has died.

The facility is divided into three wings. The south wing has 15 private rooms.

The west wing has 20 private rooms.

The north wing has three private rooms and 11 semi-private rooms.

Interior Health reported the outbreak is spread through the facility.

The outbreak was declared on Aug. 1.

The Castlegar facility is one of only two in the Interior Health Authority with COVID outbreaks.

The other is the Summerland Seniors Village.

The outbreak at the assisted living facility was declared on Aug. 5.