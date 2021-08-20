Richard Cannings Seeking Third Term in Ottawa.

The M-P for South Okanagan-West Kootenay is expecting another close race.

Richard Cannings won by less and 800 votes in 2019 and three of his opponents are candidates again this time around.

The New Democrat feels housing is the number one local issue.

“We need housing at all levels from housing the homeless up to finding a way for young people to be able to afford to find a rental unit, let alone buy their own homes,” said the Member of Parliament seeking a third term.

Cannings added that a lack of housing has prevented qualified workers from moving to the area to take local jobs.

“They can’t afford the housing, there is no rental availability,” said Cannings who pointed out the local housing crisis extends to the riding’s most vulnerable residents.

“For those people who are on some sort of disability pension, there’s no subsidized housing,” said Cannings.

The local M-P figures one of the biggest challenges of this campaign will be getting his message out during a short 36-day summertime campaign throughout a large riding at a time when many people are on holidays, even to those who are already politically plugged-in.

“A lot of people I’ve talked to, people who are normally engaged in political news, a lot of them hardly know there is an election going on,” said Cannings who is among the many Canadians who feel an election two years after the 2019 vote is unnecessary, especially during a pandemic.

He believes parliament was working well despite the Liberal minority following the election two years ago, but is eager to speak to constituents leading up to the Sept. 20 vote.

“The N-D-P has a great record over the past couple of years since the last election of being focussed on Canadians, helping Canadians through the COVID pandemic and several other crises, we’re the party who has stepped up and made sure the government has provided for Canadians,” said the N-D-P M-P.

Cannings is up against Conservative Helena Konanz who was runner-up in 2019, as well as fourth and fifth place finishers Tara Howse of the Green Party and Sean Taylor of the People’s Party of Canada.

There is no word yet on who will represent the governing Liberals.