Riding Redistribution Riles Up RDKB Director

Based on a lack of knowledge and arrogance.

That's how RDKB Area-A Director Ali Grieve describes the decision to move Trail and the Beaver Valley into the new riding of Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies for the next federal election.

“All of us were speechless,” she told Bounce News about how she and others at the Regional District reacted to the news.

“We were beyond surprised with the solution the commissioners came up with, that is not what the communities lobbied (for), that is not what we asked for and that is not in our community interest,” Grieve added.

The Area-A Director and other government officials including MP Richard Cannings campaigned vigorously against the original proposal to move the Beaver Valley, including Montrose, Fruitvale and her area to the East Kootenay riding.

Grieve will chair a Regional District Committee that will protest the Federal Boundaries Commission decision by pointing out the addition of Trail to the new riding was never discussed.

“They have not followed their own process and the process itself is flawed,” she stated.

“If you impact communities they are entitled to public consultation, if you change the maps after public consultation is closed, it’s wrong,” Grieve explained, also noting the decision probably cannot be reversed.

Cannings, who represents the current riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay spoke on behalf of those opposed to the original proposal in the House of Commons, which is where the final decision was tabled on Wed.

Grieve said after riding redistribution, the Regional District will have three MP’s, which is something they could use to their advantage.

“When it comes time for us to lobby the federal government on initiatives and projects we are working on, which we currently have one, we will now have three members of parliament to go to, we will ask three members of parliament to lobby on our behalf.”

Rossland remains in the riding renamed Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay.