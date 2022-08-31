Robert Cacchioni Stepping Down from Trail City Council

Robert Cacchioni has confirmed this is his last term on Trail City Council.

Cacchioni was first elected to the School Board in 1974 and has served on the hospital and Selkirk College boards in addition to the Regional District and City Council.

He told Bounce News it's time for a new focus.

“I need to be concerned more about family and my own health,” said Cacchioni.

“It’s been a long haul, it’s been since 1974 that I first started, and so when you count everything up it comes to 52 years in public service,” he added.

Cacchioni said may of the projects he had supported in twenty years on city council were completed or are in the process of being finished.

“I was going to do the library, I was in favour of the (walking) bridge, I wanted the sewer plant upgraded, I wanted the downtown exchange done, I wanted all the bus stops done which all of those are in the works and all of those are going to be done,” said Cacchioni who also pointed to the Gyro Spray Park as a project he supported despite opposition.

The retiring city councillor also takes pride in the role he played as council’s representative on the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary.

“Over the last four years I’ve saved the city $1.2 million,” said Cacchioni.

“This year alone between myself and Colleen (Jones), who took over at the Regional District (as council’s representative), we saved the city $750,000 and we will be saving $450,000 a year, every year after this,” he added.

Cacchioni believes the internal acrimony on council over the last two years has had a detrimental affect on his health.

He was found to have violated the code of conduct during an exchange with former C-E-O and head of finance David Perehudoff during a public council meeting in Jan. 2020.

That was followed by complaints by Cacchioni and Councillors Carol Dobie, Colleen Jones and Eleanor Gattafoni-Robinson that resulted in code of conduct rulings against Mayor Lisa Pasin and Councillor Sandy Santori.

Cacchioni said candidates running for council this fall should explain their plans to save taxpayers money.

He also urged those elected to work together harmoniously.

“I don’t know who will be taking over but there is a lot of repairing to be done at the City of Trail in terms of working together and being civil to each other,” according to Cacchioni.

Four City Council candidates filed their papers when nominations opened on Tuesday.

They were Bev Benson, Bryan DeFerro, Glen Byle and Terry Martin.

Realtor Thea Hanson has stated publicly she is running, while incumbent Carol Dobie has indicated she is seeking re-election.