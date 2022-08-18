Rossland Cancer Survivor Riding for Research

It's a miracle a 47-year old Rossland woman is alive, let alone riding in the Aug. 27 "Tour de Cure"in Chilliwack.

Anouschka Riverin is in remission from advanced stage 4 colon cancer that spread to her liver in Nov. 2020.

“I had 12 rounds of chemo, three surgeries and each surgery was six weeks apart and short-course radiation, all of that within a year,” she said, adding that she wanted to do something big once she started feeling better.

“We actually decided to do this ride on my last day of chemo,” Anouschka said.

The finance manager at the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary said she got together with two close friends to make specific plans.

“We were looking at doing some road rides this summer and we decided to pick one to support a good cause,” she explained.

Anouschka reflected on her first ride once she felt well enough to get back on her bike about a year ago.

“I had a few tears rolling down my cheeks,” she said.

“It felt really good, I’m a month-end biker, so it was just good to be able to move again.”

Anouschka and two of her closest friends have formed team “Just Beat It” for the 100km ride.

She said they recently ran a half-marathon together and are looking forward to taking on the cycling challenge, physically and mentally.

“It’s really going to be emotional to ride our bikes with hundreds of other cancer survivors, but I’ll have a good crew with me to go through any emotions."

Physically, Anouschkha’s biggest concern is butt pain.

Anyone wanting to donate to can go to www.tourdecure.ca and search the donation section for the team name “Just Beat It”.

Donations can also be made through the RDKB website and social media pages.