Rossland Cross Country Skiers Named Olympic Team Alternates

Two members of Rossland’s Black Jack Cross Country Ski Club have been named alternates for the Canadian Olympic Team.

Remi and Jasmine Drolet earned their spots after impressive results at the recent 2022 Olympic, World Junior and U23 Trails in Canmore, Ab.

Remi was first in U23 and second overall in the 15-km Classic race. The 21-year-old was also first in U23 and fourth overall in the 30-km Skate-Ski Classic race, as well as third overall in the Classic Sprint.

Jasmine won the Junior Women’s 10-km Classic race, leaving the 19-year-old fourth overall. She was also fastest in the U20 15-km Skate-Ski event, placing her third overall.

Both have qualified for next month’s World Jr/U23 World Nordic Ski Championships.