Rossland Cross Country Skiers Named Olympic Team Alternates
Two members of Rossland’s Black Jack Cross Country Ski Club have been named alternates for the Canadian Olympic Team.
Remi and Jasmine Drolet earned their spots after impressive results at the recent 2022 Olympic, World Junior and U23 Trails in Canmore, Ab.
Remi was first in U23 and second overall in the 15-km Classic race. The 21-year-old was also first in U23 and fourth overall in the 30-km Skate-Ski Classic race, as well as third overall in the Classic Sprint.
Jasmine won the Junior Women’s 10-km Classic race, leaving the 19-year-old fourth overall. She was also fastest in the U20 15-km Skate-Ski event, placing her third overall.
Both have qualified for next month’s World Jr/U23 World Nordic Ski Championships.
Kootenay Real Estate Booms Again in 2021After a record year in 2001, the President of the Kootenay Association of Realtors expects the market to remain strong this year. Bruce Seitz said sales would really take off, if there is more to sell.
Castlegar Council Faces Proposal to Boost Youth ActivitiesThe delegation, Ty Hetchler, feels youth are lacking recreation options, particularly in winter months, and wants a larger free-space for indoor activities like basketball and pool. He adds younger groups of kids can get into increased mischief which misrepresents the area.
Trail City Council Approves Seniors CondoThe 5-story-45 unit condominium development for adults 55-and-older in the Waneta Plaza area has been given the go-ahead by Trail City Council. Mayor Lisa Pasin said the staff report following-up on complaints from last month's public hearing was one of the deciding factors.
COVID Cases Continue Climbing in the KootenaysWeekly totals for new COVID-19 cases in the Nelson area and Greater Trail have reached new heights. Nelson led the pack last week with 184 and the Trail area came in at 178. There was little to no change in Castlegar, the Creston Valley and Grand Forks, with a big decrease in Arrow Lakes.
Grand Forks Mayor Not Seeking Re-ElectionMayor Taylor predicts a busy and noisy year for Grand Forks with flood mitigation work kicking off alongside other activities towards future flood resilience.
Smoke Eaters Ready to Return with New LineupCohesion, re-working lines and defensive pairings and reviewing systems will be a priority for the Smoke Eaters after the trade deadline. Bolstering the defense as well as acquiring veteran goalie Cole Tisdale was part of Coach and GM Tim Fragle's plan to keep the puck out of their net.
Trail RCMP Report Snow Related Assault, SOS Call and Sudden DeathA 44-year-old Trail man who punched his Casino Road neighbour several times in a snow shoveling dispute could be charged. Meanwhile the same day in Rossland, a 55-year-old city man passed away after shoveling snow.
RDCK Seeking Applications for CBT Community Initiatives FundsThe Regional District of Central Kootenay is accepting applications for the Columbia Basin Trust's Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program.
Rossland Council Directs Next Steps on COVID-19 Support FundsThe City has largely been setting these funds aside for community groups, with funding amounts approved on December 13th.