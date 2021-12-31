Rossland Pool Needs Over $3,000,000 in Repairs

Rosslanders have a choice to make about their 50-year-old outdoor pool.

Its future will be part of a recreation master plan in 2022 which will include public input.

Mayor Kathy Moore said it needs expensive immediate and long-term repairs.

“We need to put in $300,000 for these immediate repairs,” said the mayor who added the report to council didn’t provide specifics.

“We don’t have that broken down so we don’t know if they are critical or what, $300,000 for that and then probably another $3-million to renovate the pool to bring it up to the proper standard,” she said.

The mayor added the review of the pool facility will be part of a bigger discussion.

“The timing for this is perfect because we had already directed staff to do a recreation master plan in 2022 and in fact, the request for proposals is out on this project,” Moore said, adding it would cover a wide range of recreation issues.

“It’s going to take about trails and it’s going to talk about programs and it’s going to talk about all these other recreation things that go on in town,” according to the mayor.

Moore maintained council has not made a decision about the future of the pool.

“We have not had a discussion about what we’re doing about the pool and we have not had a discussion about the final cost and we haven’t had the discussion about what the community wants,” said Moore.

“There’s the emotional thing of like, we love the pool and of course we do, but we also have to be willing to love it enough to pay for what it needs to make sure that it’s up to code,” said Moore who speculated it could be a referendum question on the ballot during the municipal election in Oct. 2022.

Moore has told Bounce News she is not seeking re-election.