Rossland Racer Counting Down the Days to Beijing Olympics

Rossland's Remi Drolet is getting some rest after a two-week national training camp with the Beijing Olympics now a reality.

Additional spots approved by the international federation for the Canadian team launched the Cross Country Skier from alternate status to a member of the national team.

Remi said waiting to hear was excruciating.

“It kind of just gradually got more and more nerve wracking as I was waiting because I didn’t really know it was going to happen and for a little bit thought it didn’t look super promising and I was kind of considering what I would do if it didn’t come through,” said Remi who called getting the news super incredible and relieving.

Drolet was made an alternate after strong performances at the Olympic Trials in Canmore, AB. which also served as a qualifying event for the U-23 World Championships, where Remi will also compete.

The Black Jack Ski Club member said a top ten finish at the Olympics would be amazing, but he is more focused on learning as much as possible about competing on the world stage.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how everything works with logistics and just getting ready for the races themselves,” he said.

“It’s a venue that no one has ever seem before so that comes with challenges, but also opportunities,” according to Remi.

The relay silver medalist from the previous U-23 World Championships also said he hopes to learn by observing the world’s top skiers.

“You can always ski behind them for a bit and try to pick up some technical tips,” said the national team member.

“When you’re racing with them you see what kind of tactics they employ and that can really help you become a much stronger racer,” said Remi who expects to compete in the 15km, 30km and 50km races, as well as the relay.

Remi’s sister Jasmine has been named to Canada’s Jr. Olympic program and will compete at the upcoming World Jr. championships.