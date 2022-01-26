iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Rossland Racer Counting Down the Days to Beijing Olympics

remi drolet

Rossland's Remi Drolet is getting some rest after a two-week national training camp with the Beijing Olympics now a reality.

Additional spots approved by the international federation for the Canadian team launched the Cross Country Skier from alternate status to a member of the national team.

Remi said waiting to hear was excruciating.

“It kind of just gradually got more and more nerve wracking as I was waiting because I didn’t really know it was going to happen and for a little bit thought it didn’t look super promising and I was kind of considering what I would do if it didn’t come through,” said Remi who called getting the news super incredible and relieving.

Drolet was made an alternate after strong performances at the Olympic Trials in Canmore, AB. which also served as a qualifying event for the U-23 World Championships, where Remi will also compete.

The Black Jack Ski Club member said a top ten finish at the Olympics would be amazing, but he is more focused on learning as much as possible about competing on the world stage.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how everything works with logistics and just getting ready for the races themselves,” he said.

“It’s a venue that no one has ever seem before so that comes with challenges, but also opportunities,” according to Remi.

The relay silver medalist from the previous U-23 World Championships also said he hopes to learn by observing the world’s top skiers.

“You can always ski behind them for a bit and try to pick up some technical tips,” said the national team member.

“When you’re racing with them you see what kind of tactics they employ and that can really help you become a much stronger racer,” said Remi who expects to compete in the 15km, 30km and 50km races, as well as the relay.

Remi’s sister Jasmine has been named to Canada’s Jr. Olympic program and will compete at the upcoming World Jr. championships.

  • thundercats

    Anti-Vax Protesters Rally at Creston Valley Thundercats Game

    The President of the Creston Valley Thundercats said Saturday's large anti-vax protest at Johnny Bucyk Arena was unexpected. Larry Binks said there was five arrests in a rally that involved as many as 40 people.
  • kbrfs

    Fire Fighters Extinguish Genelle Vehicle Fire, Saving Mobile Home

    Quick action by fire fighters prevented flames from a late night fire in Genelle from getting into a 12th Avenue home. The crew arrived at about 11pm to find two vehicles parked within feet of the mobile home, fully engulfed and limited damage to the outside of the structure.
  • Nelson-City-Hall

    Nelson Council Adopts 2% Water and 1.5% Sewer Rate Increase

    Before we get to tonight's Nelson City Council agenda, increased were recently adopted for water and waste water rates.
  • CastlegarNewLogo-BLACK

    Castlegar Council Discusses Butterfly Way Proposal

    The Butterfly Way Project saw over 60 new dedicated pollinator patches introduced across BC last year alone, with the local branch aiming to create at least 12 local pollinator patches throughout the community. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will soon have coverage on this week’s Castlegar City Council.
  • katrine

    Katrine Conroy Continues to Recover from December Assault

    Katrine Conroy admitted accepting that she may never remember much from last Month's assault near the B-C Legislature is one of the most difficult parts of her recovery. The M-L-A for Kootenay-West said she's feeling okay as getting over her physical injuries has taken quite some time.
  • rcmp-sign

    RCMP and Facebook Followers Thwart Truck Thief

    A 41-year-old Grand Forks woman appears in court April 5th in an early Saturday morning theft from a city hotel. RCMP say a truck and trailer containing all the belongings of a family moving to the East Kootenay were stolen while they slept.
  • long line rescue

    Nelson Search and Rescue Conduct Chopper Rescue

    Nelson Search and Rescue is praising an injured skier for activating their S-O-S device immediately after getting into trouble. The skier got stuck near Enma Peak in the Whitewater backcountry late Saturday afternoon and was later airlifted out by helicopter using a long-line.
  • Nav-CARE Logo

    Nav-CARE - Making Connections, Making a Difference

    The Kalein Centre is running a nonprofit FREE program called Nav-Care aiming to support individuals with declining health.
  • perforamnce fitness

    Performance Fitness Owner Doesn't Regret Early Re-Opening

    The Owner of Performance Fitness in Trail said his lone motivation for opening before being given provincial permission was the keep his clients healthy. Mark Allan also stated he has gotten wide spread support for the move and will continue to defy the vaccination passport rule.
12