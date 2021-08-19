Rossland Resident Hopes South Okanagan-West Kootenay goes Green

Tara Howse is taking her second shot at becoming the Member of Parliament for South-Okanagan-West Kootenay.

The Rossland resident won the Green Party nomination before the election was called for Sept. 20 and got out on the unofficial campaign trail early speaking with constituents at community events.

Howse told Bounce News the wildfire situation and forestry were top of mind with voters, but said affordability was one of the top issues.

“Whether they are looking at household incomes or food security and local jobs and the local economy, so those are the three main things and a lack of courageous environmental actions,” said the Green Party candidate.

Howse said the Green Party differs from the Liberals, Conservatives and New Democrats who strictly adhere to party policies. The two-time nominee pointed out Green Party Candidates are allowed to build their campaigns around local issues.

Howse made it clear, she is opposed to holding an election as the country is fighting a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic is not over, COVID is not over, people are still concerned about their livelihoods, this is not the time to be spending money on an election,” said Howse who added despite her opposition she hit the campaign ground running.

“We’ve got Slocan teams, we’ve got a Trail-Rossland team, we’ve got the Osoyoos-Okanagan team, we’ve got a Penticton team and these are all my points of contact that I can touch base with people,” said Howse who has criticized the N-D-P for not pressing the Liberals on two issues.

“They’ve not made climate change a confidence issue, they’ve not been able to push for electoral reform,” said Howse.

“That’s why I want to ensure the Greens, myself and my team are ready to go, because these are key issues people say they want change on.”

Howse finished fourth in 2019.

Incumbent New Democrat Richard Cannings is seeking re-election.

Helena Konanz who finished less than 800 votes behind Cannings in 2019 will represent the Conservatives and Sean Taylor returns as the People’s Party of Canada nominee. A Liberal candidate has not been announced.