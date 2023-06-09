Rossland Swimmer Preparing to Cross the English Channel

Sept 20, 2024 is marked prominently on Aerin Bowers' calendar.

Weather and tides permitting, that's the day the marathon swimmer from Rossland is scheduled to cross the English Channel.

Her training in past years has included swimming Christina Lake the summer after the pandemic hit and last year’s under the bridges swim on a hot day in Portland.

She also plans to hit international water next month.

“In the Italian Open Water Series, I have two swims coming up in July,” Aerin said.

She wants to work on speed and technique this summer to prepare for the 34km challenge of the English Channel.

Bowers has planned three additional events in the Okanagan and a four-day, length-long swim of Slocan Lake at the end of August.

Aerin says there is another exciting element to part of the 2023 summer schedule.

“They are big events that are for charity or community events, I always find those motivating to take part in, they’re always fun,” she stated.

The distances of between three and 12 km are shorter than in previous years, but Bowers says they are part of a diverse training plan with an important factor at play.

“The challenge remains not hurting myself in the meantime,” Aerin explained, adding that cross-training is important.

“I play tennis, I do a lot of cycling, I do some training with weights in the gym and basically try not to overdo it,” Aerin added.

She is also grateful for a team of dedicated supporters who give her food in the water, encourage her through the tough mental grind of marathon swimming and swim along with her at times.

“And it’s also great after a swim, to be able to reminisce or celebrate with somebody else because swimming is such an individual sport, the more you can make it into a team event, the more fun it is.”

Bowers says her passion for the open water is just one reason she keeps swimming.

“Since I started swimming, I spend a lot less time in the pub or watching Netflix,” she quipped, adding that a successful crossing of the English Channel would lineup with another milestone.

“That’s just following my 50th birthday, so I’m really hoping that the timing actually works out, because that would be a great birthday celebration.”