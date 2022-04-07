Rossland Woman Fights Fires and Keeps the Home Fires Burning

A six-year veteran of the Rossland Fire Crew said she joined because she likes hands on work and wanted to learn new skills.

Emily Rindler who is also training to be a Building Official in Rossland said day one was a walk into the unknown.

“When I signed up, I’m not going to lie, I didn’t really know what was all involved,” said the mom of two, who indicated the learning curve was steep.

“A lot of it stuck with me, really interests me and has taught me things I would never have learned anywhere else,” she said.

Emily is now a Lieutenant at Rossland Fire Station 371 and has earned the distinction of being the first woman to stay on the job for more than a year.

Her team in Rossland trains every Thursday and will get together for additional training sessions depending on the courses they are taking.

Emily pointed out fighting fires can be physically demanding.

“It’s pretty exhausting, but it’s in short bursts,” she said, noting teamwork is paramount.

“Being a fire fighter, you’re always in teams of two, you’re never just alone and that’s one thing about the fire service, it’s extremely team oriented and you’re taught techniques about how to best use your strengths,” added Emily, who also said the teamwork aspect extends beyond the fire scene.

“We’re paid on-call and we have a whole crew to cover if we are ever sick or having a hard time with our bodies and need a little bit of a break.”

Rindler said juggling her fire fighting responsibilities with those at home and her regular job as a Development Services Clerk can be physically and mentally challenging, but she rarely turns down an opportunity to report to the fire hall.

“When I’m tired and I think to myself, maybe I don’t want to go today, every time I end up going I have so much fun and I go on a call too where you learn something different and see something you weren’t expecting,” said Emily who maintained the camaraderie has kept her coming back regardless of what happens at the hall or in the field.

“Sometimes it’s mundane and sometimes it can be life changing.”

The Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire Rescue recruitment drive includes Rossland with new paid on-call fire fighters also wanted in Fruitvale, Montrose, Warfield and Genelle.