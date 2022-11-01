Rossland Yards Affordable Housing Project Taking Applications

The Rossland Yards office and housing complex will soon be ready for tenants.

The building at 2350 Spokane St. will have City Hall on the ground floor with 37 apartments on the three floors above. It’s expected to be completed in Mar. or Apr.

The Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society is starting to take application from prospective tenants.

Administrator Tanya Dale told Bounce News as a work-force housing project there is specific criteria.

“Applicants need to be working for one or more Rossland business for at least 30 hours a week,” said Dale who added there are exceptions.

“Someone who is recently retired from a Rossland business, or if they currently live in Rossland but are working in the Lower Columbia region,” she added, noting that there are also household income and asset limits.

Dale also stated their goals are two-fold.

“To relieve a little pressure from the other rental properties within Rossland and keep our employers fully open throughout the year where they have workers living in town and don’t have to commute,” according to Dale.

In addition to City Hall offices, the main floor will also have an amenity room and bike storage for tenants, with additional storage and laundry facilities on site.

There will be 21-one bedroom units, two of which will be handicapped accessible, with 12-two bedroom units and four three bedroom units.

Dale expects demand to be strong because of a very low vacancy rate.

“There’s never any selection out there,” said Dale.

“You’re lucky if there’s one or two places available to look at in any given month,” she added, noting employers have stated a lack of housing is one of their biggest challenges in terms of attracting and keeping workers.

“And just hearing from the employers in the region is that they have a real tough time keeping employees because there has been no where to live,” stated the housing society’s Administrator, who encouraged prospective tenants to submit their applications as soon as possible.

“The sooner we can get applications in, the sooner we can evaluate them because it is a pretty hefty process of being able to look through people’s income and assets and confirm their employment,” Dale stated.

The city has teamed with the housing society on the project along with BC Housing and the federally administered Green Municipal Fund.