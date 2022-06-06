Rural Grand Forks Residents on Evacuation Alert
The evacuation alert issued for the south end of Johnson Flats in rural Grand Forks remains in effect.
The 21 residents from ten properties on Beatrice and Division Street's were told Friday afternoon to be ready to leave on short notice.
Emergency officials are concerned rain from over the weekend could cause the river to jump its banks.
Local Advocate Critical of Federal Drug Decriminalization PlanThe Co-Chair of the Trail Community Action Team said the federal plan to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs in B-C falls far short of the mark. Diana Daghofer also feels federal politicians are afraid to offend constituents who oppose the idea.
Rossland Council Approves Draft Adverse Weather Policy, Street ClosureThe Policy addresses air quality, thunder and lightning, heavy rain, temperature warnings, weather warnings and more. Another discussion May 16th saw Rossland Council approve a road closure request for seasonal Wednesday Markets.
RDKB Activates EOC Facing High Stream Flow AdvisorySandbagging stations are popping up in each community citing a delayed snow melt, pockets of intense rain predicted for the Boundary this Sunday and Monday and a risk of storms.
Smokies Say So-Long to Three VeteransCam Moger and Connor Michaud were dealt as future considerations to complete trades from this past season and Joel Barton is heading to the University of Western Ontario's Medical School.
Trail RCMP Investigate Nude Photo Scam and Unreturned Crock PotA Trail man figured out a potential love interest was a fraud after an internet demand for money. RCMP Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich said the extortion attempt came after the intended victim sent a nude photo, while police intervened over an unreturned Crock Pot.
Kootenay Community Bat Project Begins Seasonal CountsBat counts review population numbers before and after they have their pups every summer; a pre-pup count in June and post-pup count starting in July.
Nelson Councillor Pushing Back on MisinformationCouncil heard from the public on Tuesday, May 24th, including speakers denouncing reliance on COVID-19 vaccines. While there was some concern raised that the conversation could turn to debate, Councillor Rik Logtenberg says the community-divide is something that needs addressing.
LCIC Highlights Success of Immigrant Pilot ProjectChatpar moved from Dubai to launch Plex Canada Consultants in Trail after finally settling down. He says the communities' warm welcome and proximity to the border helped him make his choice.
Woman Critical After Car Crash; Woman Charged in Car Theft CaseA 26-year-old Fruitvale woman allegedly caught by a Montrose man with his stolen car is heading to court in three weeks. RCMP also said a 78-year-old Castlegar woman injured in Tuesday's accident on Highway 22 was taken to hospital in critical condition.