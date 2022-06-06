iHeartRadio
Rural Grand Forks Residents on Evacuation Alert

The evacuation alert issued for the south end of Johnson Flats in rural Grand Forks remains in effect.

The 21 residents from ten properties on Beatrice and Division Street's were told Friday afternoon to be ready to leave on short notice.

Emergency officials are concerned rain from over the weekend could cause the river to jump its banks.

