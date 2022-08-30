Salisbury Creek Logging Protesters Returning to Court Sept 12
It's back to court Sept. 12 for 19 logging protesters arrested near Argenta in two separate raids.
There was a large demonstration in support of them and the campaign against logging in the Salisbury Creek area during their initial appearance on July 19.
Protesters maintain part of that area should be protected against logging and had gathered there for weeks to make their case.
RCMP broke up one protest on May 19 and made 17 arrests.
Police stated they were violating a court order issued in Aug. 2019 allowing Cooper Creek Cedar Ltd. to conduct logging operations in the Salisbury Creek area.
RCMP returned to the area June 1 and said officers arrested two people who refused to move away from the entrance to the forest service road.
The case was adjourned so prosecutors could decide whether the protesters would be facing criminal or civil contempt of court charges.
-
Update-Woman Charged with Assault Turns Herself InCreston RCMP wanted to apprehend a 34-year-old woman accused of assault. Police said Stacey Derbyshire was last spotted in Yakh before turning herself into police.
-
Lighting Project at Trail's Butler Park Starting in SeptTrail's Chief Administrative and Financial Officer says their goal is to have the new lights installed at Butler Park in time for next baseball season. Colin McClure expects work to start in a month.
-
Trail RCMP Weekly Report Spans MVI, Break and Enter, moreIn one instance Trail RCMP responded to word from a monitoring company on Saturday, August 20th, regarding a 33-year old Trail man violating his order to remain in his Green Avenue residence.
-
Peace Climate Advocate Rolls Through Nelson on Cross-Canada ExpeditionDavid Ligouy has travelled over 40-thousand kilometres all over the world since 2008, including in Europe, and his current trip from Argentina to Montreal saw him roll through Nelson this past Wednesday on a solar-powered trike.
-
Sandy Santori Retiring from Municipal PoliticsAfter 25 years in public life including 21 on Trail City Council, Sandy Santori is not seeing re-election. The former mayor and MLA said it's time for new blood around the council table.
-
Grand Forks Council Disapproves Rezoning to Permit U-Haul ProposalA Public Hearing just before the Regular Meeting heard from a representative of U-Haul, but that didn't stop Council from blocking the proposed zoning amendment for 1980-68th Avenue.
-
Encampment Removal Addressed to Castlegar City CouncilCastlegar and District Community Services Society helped clean seven camps, including some in the railroad's right of way, after ensuring any occupants were given some notice.
-
Sentencing Delayed in Castlegar Stabbing CaseA 31-year-old woman convicted in the stabbings of two Castlegar teens remains in custody as she awaits sentencing. Sasha Prokaski has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in a February 2021 attack on two girls after a break-in.
-
Kootenay Pride RideAug 29 - Sept 4