Salisbury Creek Logging Protesters Returning to Court Sept 12

It's back to court Sept. 12 for 19 logging protesters arrested near Argenta in two separate raids.

There was a large demonstration in support of them and the campaign against logging in the Salisbury Creek area during their initial appearance on July 19.

Protesters maintain part of that area should be protected against logging and had gathered there for weeks to make their case.

RCMP broke up one protest on May 19 and made 17 arrests.

Police stated they were violating a court order issued in Aug. 2019 allowing Cooper Creek Cedar Ltd. to conduct logging operations in the Salisbury Creek area.

RCMP returned to the area June 1 and said officers arrested two people who refused to move away from the entrance to the forest service road.

The case was adjourned so prosecutors could decide whether the protesters would be facing criminal or civil contempt of court charges.