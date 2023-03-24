Salmo Man Allegedly Holds Police at Bay for Five Hours
A 55-year-old Salmo man was arrested after a five-hour stand-off with RCMP in the Shuswap.
Police had come to arrest Jeffrey Dean Smith on an outstanding warrant for an alleged weapons offense.
Police said the Tues. morning encounter got complicated when Smith went into his RV and refused to come out.
The officers from Salmon Arm and Sicamous called in the Southeast Emergency Response Team and evacuated the RV park near Malakwa.
RCMP indicated the Emergency Response Team fired tear gas into the RV at about 3 p.m. and Smith surrendered without incident.
He made a court appearance Wed. in Kelowna and was scheduled to resume a bail hearing two days later in the Okanagan city.
-
Urgent-Armed and Dangerous Man At Large Near RosslandTrail RCMP say a U-S Citizen known as "Levi Sweet" fled police when confronted at a property in the Old Rossland-Cascade Highway area. He is about 30-35, about 6" tall with brown hair, wearing a t-shirt and light coloured cargo pants.
-
Castlegar Council Hears Request to Dissolve StrataThe strata at Emerald Crescent Road includes 62 lots and 61 detached single family homes but residents are reportedly keen to simply their services and hand over the reins.
-
Drag Storytime Performer Speaks to Statement by Nelson PoliceBirkley Valks was attacked for his efforts online but tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that he expects the Nelson Public Library will have faced even more threats.
-
COVID Outbreak Declared at Trail Long-Term Care FacilityColumbia View Lodge in Trail has been hit with a COVID outbreak. Interior Health says it has filtered through the entire 76-room long term care facility on Laburnum Dr.
-
Manslaughter Trial Continues in Nelson, Emergency Personnel TestifiesYesterday heard from varying emergency service representatives, including two individuals who were present during an autopsy performed at Abbotsford Regional Hospital just days after an incident on Nelson’s Baker Street.
-
Castlegar City Council Discusses Wind Phone ConceptCastlegar Hospice Society's Suzanne Lehbauer detailed a story on an old phone booth that was setup in a garden to connect with the deceased.
-
Nelson RCMP Looking for Hit and Run DriverNelson RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle at the Playmour Junction. It happened at about 3:55 p.m. Tues. Police say the driver of a grey or silver GMC half-ton pickup left the scene. Fire fighters reported minor injuries.
-
Trail RCMP Investigating Dog PoisoningsThe Conservation office has been called in to help investigate the deaths of two dogs. Trail RCMP believe both died from eating meat laced with strychnine left out around Casino Road.
-
Nelson City Police Investigating Drag Storytime PostsNelson City Police say there are several ongoing investigations into alleged hate-motivated incidents that caused the postponement of the Drag Storytime event at the public library and are working with the Crown on appropriate charges.