Salmo Man Allegedly Holds Police at Bay for Five Hours

A 55-year-old Salmo man was arrested after a five-hour stand-off with RCMP in the Shuswap.

Police had come to arrest Jeffrey Dean Smith on an outstanding warrant for an alleged weapons offense.

Police said the Tues. morning encounter got complicated when Smith went into his RV and refused to come out.

The officers from Salmon Arm and Sicamous called in the Southeast Emergency Response Team and evacuated the RV park near Malakwa.

RCMP indicated the Emergency Response Team fired tear gas into the RV at about 3 p.m. and Smith surrendered without incident.

He made a court appearance Wed. in Kelowna and was scheduled to resume a bail hearing two days later in the Okanagan city.