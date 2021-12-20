Salmo Woman Critically Injured In Trail Accident:

The sister of a 64-year-old Salmo woman injured Thursday when a pick-up truck rolled down a steep embankment near Rock Island RC in Trail said she is fighting for her life.

She also told Bounce News the family is devastated as her sister remains on life support.

RCMP reported on Friday that the woman's 37 year old daughter sustained arm injuries and was treated and released from Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital, while her mom was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital with a critical head injury.

A go-fund-me page has been set up to help the family with bills, travel costs, groceries and other expenses so they can focus on healing and getting through the ordeal.

As of Monday morning, the campaign for Natalie, Donna and family had raised $1,250 toward a goal of $10,000.

RCMP believe road conditions were a factor in the accident along Highway 3-B.

Trail RCMP warn drivers to be wary of the conditions when driving on area highways.