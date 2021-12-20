Salmo Woman Critically Injured In Trail Accident:
The sister of a 64-year-old Salmo woman injured Thursday when a pick-up truck rolled down a steep embankment near Rock Island RC in Trail said she is fighting for her life.
She also told Bounce News the family is devastated as her sister remains on life support.
RCMP reported on Friday that the woman's 37 year old daughter sustained arm injuries and was treated and released from Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital, while her mom was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital with a critical head injury.
A go-fund-me page has been set up to help the family with bills, travel costs, groceries and other expenses so they can focus on healing and getting through the ordeal.
As of Monday morning, the campaign for Natalie, Donna and family had raised $1,250 toward a goal of $10,000.
RCMP believe road conditions were a factor in the accident along Highway 3-B.
Trail RCMP warn drivers to be wary of the conditions when driving on area highways.
-
Montrose Home Damaged Extensively By FireFire fighters spent over two hours battling and containing a Friday afternoon house fire at 825 10th Ave. The crew of 16 came from Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale. There was heavy damage to the house and contents according to fire fighters.
-
RDCK Welcomes Improved Cellular Service From RogersPopoff says discussions have been ongoing for some time and roadblocks had to be cleared, but he looks forward to improving cell service all across the RDCK.
-
Woman Suspected to be High on Drugs Found in Trail SupermarketCharges are pending against a Nelson woman who spent the wee hours of last Saturday morning in Ferraro Foods. RCMP Sergeant Mike Wicentowich said early morning baking staff at the downtown Trail supermarket called police after finding her wandering around.
-
Japanese Garden Proposed to Castlegar City CouncilCastlegar City Council is set to decide whether to approve the project or not on December 20th, following last Monday’s presentation from Communities in Bloom.
-
Local Legend Gary Comozzi Remembered for his SpiritualityGary Comozzi is being remembered for his spirituality and mythological attachment to the Rossland back-country. Fletcher Quince said anyone who encountered him, had a story to tell.
-
Victoria Police Continue to Investigate the Assault on Katrine ConroyVictoria Police are still looking for the attacker and aren't sure why Kootenay-West M-L-A Katrine Conroy was assaulted last week near the legislature. Investigators are anxious to speak to a Good Samaritan who may have seen the attack while coming to Conroy's aid.
-
16th Ave Gate Replacement Proposed in Castlegar Budget DeliberationsPublic Review of the Budget runs from December 17th to January 7th with an Open House on the budget set for January 6th.
-
Castlegar Council Addresses Community LettersCouncil is penning a letter of support for Castlegar's Fentanyl Opioid Working Group as they've yet to receive funding for next year.
-
Provincial Events, Fairs and Festival Funding Hits KootenaysThe province is funding 680 total events across BC with $30 million total in one time grants through the BC Fairs, Festivals and Events Recovery Fund program.