Sandy Santori Retiring from Municipal Politics

Sandy Santori is stepping away from public life after 25 years in municipal and provincial politics.

The 21 year veteran of Trail City Council including eight years as mayor said it's time for a new era in city politics.

“It’s time for some new energy on council,” said Santori.

“I was honoured and absolutely privileged to be able to have serve the people and I hope that I left the city in better shape than I first started,” he added, feeling a new wave of committed city residents can take Trail in the right direction.

“We need a new cohesive council that will work as a team for a common goal,” he explained.

“I understand there is a significant number of (new) candidates that are running and I laud them for that,” said the former MLA and provincial cabinet minister.

Santori stated he had decided in 2018 that this term would be his last.

However the veteran of city and provincial politics called the last four years the worst of his time in public life.

“It was quite disheartening because so much of the energy was being put towards personal relationships and vendettas,” said Santori who feels residents bore the brunt of events that included two independent code of conduction investigtions.

“It’s just not healthy for the community, it served absolutely no public good and that’s why I think people have to revisit and get some new blood on that city council,” Santori stated.

The former President of the Trail Smoke Eaters said he would spend some of his new found time after the fall municipal election cheering on the team at Cominco Arena.

Santori is also looking forward to more time on the golf course and at the lake, but wants to remain active in the community.

“I’m more than willing to sit on any committees whereby the mayor-elect would like me to go, or any other committee,” he said, adding that it’s time to take full advantage of what the area has to offer.

“Life is great in the Kootenays and I’m so proud to have been part of it (public service) and so proud to have been able to serve the people of Trail.”