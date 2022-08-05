SAR and RCMP Continue Searching for Missing Man

The search continues for a 30-year-old man who went missing after the Shambhala Music Festival in Salmo.

The last possible sighting of Harsha Paladugu was Wed. July 27 sitting along HWY’s 3 and 6 with his suitcase beside him.

The suitcase was later turned into police and there were reports of a man fitting Paladugu’s description running through yards in Salmo early that evening.

About 30 search and rescue volunteers combed the area for about 10 hours on Thurs.

RCMP said the SAR members from South Columbia, Rossland, Nelson and Castelgar and police were able to find some items belonging to the man of East Indian decent which helped them determine Paladugu’s movements before he went missing.

Police and SAR personnel scanned a large area by helicopter on Fri. morning, including an aerial search along the Salmo River, but there was still no sign of Harsha.

A large scale SAR search is slated to begin Saturday morning.

Paladugu travelled from California to Vancouver on July 20 to meet a friend and they rode together the next day to Salmo for the festival.

The stocky man who is about 5'10" with black hair was supposed to visit a friend in Toronto after the event, but nver arrived.

RCMP are still anxious to hear about any possible sightings or information that may lead them to Paladugu.

Anyone with tips is urged to call Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.