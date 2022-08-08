SAR calls Off Search for Missing Man in the Salmo Area

The search for Harsha Pagadugu has been called off.

About 100 Search and Rescue personnel from around the Kootenays with 2 SAR dogs, along with RCMP who called in a helicopter and drone for air support were unable to find the 30-year-old despite an intensive four-day search of the Salmo area.

They were able to track his movements after finding clothing, shoes, receipts and other personal effects. His suitcase was also turned into RCMP.

South Columbia Search and Rescue officials said the four-day operation in steep terrain and the scorching heat was exhausting.

They added that Salmo RCMP granted every request they made and residents were gracious in allowing volunteers to look through vehicles, trailers, out buildings and their properties.

Volunteers also had access to the school for breaks and refuge from the heat.

The effort was very well organized as Kimberley Search and Rescue and their management team conducted overnight planning sessions and mapped out the search areas while the command unit could rest and start early each morning.

The entire team from South Columbia, Rossland, Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, Kaslo, Kimberley and Grand Forks were disappointed they were unable to find Paladugu who went missing after the Shambhala Music Festival.

South Columbia Search and Rescue will mobilize again should new clues emerge.