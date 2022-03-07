iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

School District 20 and RCMP Follow Up On Sexual Violence Protest

sexual assault

What happens now was one question facing everyone involved in the recent protest against sexual violence by students in front of the School District 20 office.

An email from SD20 Superintendent Katherine Shearer stated school officials wanted students to know they were heard and the school district’s priority is their safety.

The Detachment Commander of Trail RCMP said they wanted to hear about any complaints of sexual assault noting some of the stories from students were very heartbreaking.

Mike Wicentowich believes a multi-stakeholder meeting would be a way to explain what’s enforceable and the process for reporting alleged incidents.

“I figured the best format would be to get the police, our victim services, crown council and perhaps the school (district) together for a meeting and perhaps invite parents and students out to discuss these issues,” he said adding that they are following up with parents following the demonstration.

Wicentowich said most of the incidents described by students were focussed around schools and encouraged any victim who hasn’t come forward to do so, explaining it could be helpful in previous cases dropped due to a lack of evidence.

“If we have one person report and let’s say the case doesn’t meet the charge approval standard, sometimes the other people coming forward, that collective group, it bolsters the case and we can proceed forward,” he said and stressed the need to refrain from commenting about cases on social media.

“Report to us rather than going on social media and naming offenders, perhaps if it’s third-party information it can affect court cases down the road,” said Wicentowich who pointed out the incidents reported by students at the rally were previous cases or those still before the courts.

Wicentowich said there have been no new sexual assault allegations.

Shearer indicated the kind of multi-stakeholder meeting suggested by Wicentowich is a possibility.

“We are following up with students that indicated to us that they would like to carry on the conversation.  Working with students we can determine next steps together which would likely include opening up that conversation with a multi-stakeholder meeting such as Sgt. Wicentowich mentioned,” she stated.

  • CastlegarNewLogo-BLACK

    Remuneration Talks Kick-Off in Castlegar, Committee Members Proposed

    Council’s last Committee of the Whole meeting, February 22nd, saw members mull over proposed participants of a Remuneration Review Select Committee. Council’s approval is set for later today, March 7th.
  • March avalanche

    Air-Bag and Preparation Saves Sledder during Avalanche

    A prepared group prevented a sledding excursion in the 6-Mile area from becoming potentially fatal. Nelson Search and Rescue said an avalanche air-bag stopped one of them from getting fully buried after someone in the group triggered the avalanche.
  • pr_selkirk-college-hosts-commu

    Selkirk Hosts Community Dialogue for Peace

    The College's Mir Centre for Peace was established in 1999 to mandate the understanding and building cultures of peace through education.
  • ukrainerally2

    Thursday Rally in Nelson Spreads Support for Ukraine

    Thursday’s rain didn’t stop upwards of 20 people from gathering between Nelson Provincial Court and the cenotaph outside Nelson City Hall, with signs reading "stop Putin; stand with Ukraine" and "glory to Ukraine".
  • trail

    Trail Councillor Comments on Code of Conduct Cases

    A Trail City Councillor who filed a code of conduct complaint against Mayor Lisa Pasin and Councillor Sandy Santori said there is no minimizing the decision. Colleen Jones points out the investigator ruled there were violations during closed sessions of council regardless of how they are characterized.
  • olga

    Ukrainian Woman from Castlegar Fears for Family and Friends

    Olga Hallborg said sentiment from family and friends shifts constantly from hope to despair and she fears for her hometown in southern Ukraine after the fall of the neighbouring city of Kherson to the Russian Army.
  • policesuspect-0302-cropped

    Trail RCMP Report Seeks Suspect, Speaks to Hit and Run, Theft, more

    A report to police on February 16th alleges that a 38-year old Nelson man was making veiled threats towards a Rossland Avenue business in Trail. The man is believed to be somewhere in the West Kootenays and the public are being urged to help find him. Find the suspect image above or click here.
  • kaslo

    Kaslo Council Reviews Letter Sent to Province on Health Mandates

    Beyond The Divide presenters sought an end to COVID-19 health mandates, but community feedback discussed at Council’s February 8th get-together after the earlier petition was reviewed by staff lead to a broader request to phase out BC’s health mandates as soon as safely possible.
  • Nelson-City-Hall

    CKISS Presentation to Nelson Council Sparks Penalty Discussion

    The delegation spoke to the area's 10 identified high priority invasive plant species including 32 knotweed sites on City property, 12 which are already undergoing control. The presentation also spoke to a series of recommendations for the City to help support Nelson’s native plant species.
12