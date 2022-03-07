School District 20 and RCMP Follow Up On Sexual Violence Protest

What happens now was one question facing everyone involved in the recent protest against sexual violence by students in front of the School District 20 office.

An email from SD20 Superintendent Katherine Shearer stated school officials wanted students to know they were heard and the school district’s priority is their safety.

The Detachment Commander of Trail RCMP said they wanted to hear about any complaints of sexual assault noting some of the stories from students were very heartbreaking.

Mike Wicentowich believes a multi-stakeholder meeting would be a way to explain what’s enforceable and the process for reporting alleged incidents.

“I figured the best format would be to get the police, our victim services, crown council and perhaps the school (district) together for a meeting and perhaps invite parents and students out to discuss these issues,” he said adding that they are following up with parents following the demonstration.

Wicentowich said most of the incidents described by students were focussed around schools and encouraged any victim who hasn’t come forward to do so, explaining it could be helpful in previous cases dropped due to a lack of evidence.

“If we have one person report and let’s say the case doesn’t meet the charge approval standard, sometimes the other people coming forward, that collective group, it bolsters the case and we can proceed forward,” he said and stressed the need to refrain from commenting about cases on social media.

“Report to us rather than going on social media and naming offenders, perhaps if it’s third-party information it can affect court cases down the road,” said Wicentowich who pointed out the incidents reported by students at the rally were previous cases or those still before the courts.

Wicentowich said there have been no new sexual assault allegations.

Shearer indicated the kind of multi-stakeholder meeting suggested by Wicentowich is a possibility.

“We are following up with students that indicated to us that they would like to carry on the conversation. Working with students we can determine next steps together which would likely include opening up that conversation with a multi-stakeholder meeting such as Sgt. Wicentowich mentioned,” she stated.