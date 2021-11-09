School District 20 Considering Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Kootenay-Columbia School Board says mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staff remains under consideration.

Trustees encourage employees to get vaccinated and have asked Superintendent Katherine Shearer to collect data and evidence before making a decision.

The board said the superintendent’s study will follow the guidelines sent by the Ministry of Education to determine if staff vaccinations should be part of their overall COVID-19 safety plan, which includes masks for all students and staff from Kindergarten to grade 12.

The Board maintains its decision will be based on science and the safety of staff and students, as well as the community.

Trustees said any discussion about the vaccination issue will remain closed to the public because it is a matter of employee privacy.

Interior Health has reported potential COVID-19 exposures at J-L Crowe Secondary and Glenmerry Elementary Schools in Trail from Oct. 25-29