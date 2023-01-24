SD8 Contract Dispute Going to Mediation

The contract dispute at the Kootenay-Lake School District is going to mediation.

Officials at SD8 said members of CUPE Local 748 have called a strike vote, but maintained there has been progress at the bargaining table.

In a news release issued by the school district, officials said they are hopeful mediation will result in a settlement.

The union would have 90 days to act on a strike vote if it’s approved and would have to give 72 hours notice before taking any job action.

The school district indicated the deadline to finalize mediation is Feb. 22 and the deadline for a mediated agreement is Mar. 15.