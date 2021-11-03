Search Continues for Missing Creston Man

RCMP want any information that may lead them to Jesse Markwart.

The 21-year-old Creston man was last seen Sept. 21 and police say even tips that may seem insignificant could lead to his discovery.

His mom Candace Robert is hoping for searches of three possible locations near hand painted fish signs on telephone poles or posts on the back roads from Salmo toward Ymir.

“There’s about a three mile stretch, you’ll start to see them on the right hand side at Boulder Creek Road, you’ll see some hand painted fish,” said Robert who added it’s not far off the highway.

“It turns off the right as you’re heading toward Ymir,” said Candace who remains distraught at being unable to find her son for the past six weeks.

She is hopeful searching this specific area ends the mystery of Jesse’s whereabouts.

“One is by a creek, there is a pull-out and small bridge, one more further along.”

Robert has stated she doesn’t believe Jesse will be found alive and wants to bring him home before winter sets in.

RCMP told Bounce News they have followed up all leads and continue to explore all investigative avenues, adding that foul play cannot be ruled out.

Police urge anyone with information that could aid in the investigation to call Creston RCMP at (250) 428-9313 and refer to file 2021-2658.

Tips can also be given anonymously to B-C Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.