Selkirk College Buys Building in Downtown Trail

Selkirk College’s humble start in Trail began by taking over a business course over 25 years ago.

The College now owns the downtown building that houses its programs and is home to the Trail Gymnastics Club and the Bailey Theatre.

Selkirk has bought the structure from the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary after several years of negotiations for one-dollar.

Owning the building means it can get provincial funding for improvements and the B-C Government has come through with $1,000,000 for upgrades.

College President Maggie Matear who recently took over from Angus Graeme said the generosity of the RDKB and the provincial government shows post-secondary education is a priority in Trail.

“We are of the community and to have this fabulous building transferred over to the ownership of the College proves the commitment to the community of Trail and gives us all kinds of opportunities for further programming that’s going to benefit the region,” said Matear, who stated that includes health care, with the addition of a Licensed Practical Nursing Program.

“We know in BC there is a shortage of health care workers, we also know that when you train health care workers in a particular region they tend to stay there and so this has enormous implications for this region, for the hospital and for health care for all the people in the region,” she said.

The course for 18 students is slated to begin in January.

Matear said the building represents a solid foundation for post-secondary education and Selkirk College in Trail.

“We are so grateful to have been given this gift at the cost of a dollar,” said the President.

“They’ve (The RDKB) have kept up the building really well, there has been ongoing investment in the building, it was a really nice partnership for them to entrust us with this community asset,” said Matear.