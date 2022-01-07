Selkirk College Music Instructor Launches Virtual Album

The virtually produced album "Shifting Sands" by Selkirk College music instructor Don MacDonald has been released.

MacDonald called putting the album together an interesting experience.

“What I did in my studio is I basically wrote every note of the album,” said MacDonald, including all instruments.

“The drums, the base, the piano parts and then I would send it off to the players, they would interpret the parts to their own take on various things,” he said adding it was a timely process.

“It probably took about five months to do, that’s not including the writing of it, the writing took a fair amount of time before that.”

The Music teacher dedicated the fusion of jazz, bluegrass and world music to the many international students he has taught.

“We had our first two Iranian students this year, we’ve had students from Korea and Japan and really all over the world,” said MacDonald who called the learning process a two-way street.

“I’ve learned a ton from them and I just kind of want to share my excitement and make this album that celebrates multiculturalism,” said the album producer who is pleased about being able to make something special musically with no one else in the studio.

“In this time when we are all kind of confined, to find a project like this where I can reach out and be communicating with these people (other musicians) and get them excited about the project, ended up being really rewarding for me,” McDonald said.

The album is available at Packrat Annie’s used book and music store in Nelson and online through various services including Apple Music and Spotify.