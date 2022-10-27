Selkirk College to Study Homelessness in the West Kootenay

Selkirk College has received a $360,000 grant to take a deep dive into the issues surrounding of homelessness throughout the West Kootenay.

The three-year study is aimed at finding common solutions.

Selkirk Innovates Researcher Jayme Jones said one goal is to find out how the landscape has changed for the homeless.

“We’re recovering from the pandemic, we have the impacts of more extreme weather, so it’s important we are able to assess as conditions change that we can continue to meet the needs of those who are experiencing homelessness through these changing conditions,” she said.

Jones also told Bounce News it’s crucial to collaborate with the 17 partners involved, including local municipalities and social service agencies.

“A lot of the social service agencies and communities are doing incredible work,” Jayme said.

“Where there is a gap is in regional coordination to help transfer lessons, avoid duplication and to make best use of limited resources,” Jones added.

College researchers, staff and students will also work together and Jones indicated street-level student involvement may go beyond the nurses.

“It could be even an arts student, being able to pair with someone who is experiencing homelessness to be able to tell their story in a creative way,” said Jayme.

The researcher on the project stated it will take a large team to gather and analyze three-years worth of information and make informed, efficient recommendations to improve the lives of the region’s most vulnerable.

“We need all the diversity of all the different communities, the social service organizations, those with lived experience and many more to come together to find solutions and experiment together.”