Selous Creek Fire Considered Suspicious

Nelson Fire fighters say Sunday's blaze on the mountain above Selous Creek is suspicious.

They teamed with a wildfire crew to snuff out flames from multiple fires covering about a half-hectare above the rails to trails south of the city.

Fire officials say they received several calls from people who saw smoke on the mountain above Selous Creek at about 4:30 p.m.

The five-person crew from Nelson brought two utility vehicles and a tender truck.

Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to call Nelson Fire Rescue at 250-352-3103 or the BC Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555.