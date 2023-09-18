Selous Creek Fire Considered Suspicious
Nelson Fire fighters say Sunday's blaze on the mountain above Selous Creek is suspicious.
They teamed with a wildfire crew to snuff out flames from multiple fires covering about a half-hectare above the rails to trails south of the city.
Fire officials say they received several calls from people who saw smoke on the mountain above Selous Creek at about 4:30 p.m.
The five-person crew from Nelson brought two utility vehicles and a tender truck.
Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to call Nelson Fire Rescue at 250-352-3103 or the BC Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555.
Castlegar Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle CrashRCMP say the 20-year-old driver was ejected from a pick-up that went down a 600-foot embankment along Deer Park Forest Service Road. A witness called at about 8:30 p.m. Sat after seeing vehicle lights in addition to the sound of trees breaking.
City of Trail Responds to McIsaac Lawsuit.The City of Trail claims Michelle McIsaac was not fired. Their statement of defense obtained by Bounce News states the former Corporate Administrator resigned and refused to participate in a third-party probe into her claim of workplace harassment.
Update: Structure Fire at Salmo Hotel ExtinguishedTraffic on Highway 6 through Salmo is reportedly being diverted. The Village of Salmo urges residents not to use their water so that instead it can be used to battle the blaze.
Nelson City Council Approves Natural BurialsThe decision on Tuesday, September 12th, follows a series of debates and further discussion could be on the horizon. Natural burials could see additional maintenance costs, but review of the funding formula will wait until next year’s consideration of a Parks and Cemetery Bylaw.
Selkirk College Career Fair & Open HouseOctober 12, 2023
Grand Forks Council Considers Tesla Charging StationThe neighborhood commercial zone at 19th street on highway 3 would change to highway commercial to permit a charging station and parking lot if adopted.
RCMP and Fire Fighters Investigating Suspicious Blaze in GenelleKootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters say Wednesday's midnight brush and slash blaze on China Creek Rd in Genelle appears suspicious. The crew of 13 spent almost three hours preventing the flames from spreading to nearby structures and mopping up.
Plane Performs Emergency Landing on Highway 6 Near SalmoA member of the public reported a small plane parked on the side of Highway 6 near Salmo at 9AM on Tuesday.
Grand Forks RCMP Notes Decrease in Calls During Summer MonthsThis year’s calls for service were split by 403 calls in Grand Forks and 103 calls for Christina Lake.