Sentencing Delayed in Castlegar Stabbing Case

Sentencing has been delayed in a serious stabbing case in Castlegar.

Sasha Prokaski has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in a February 2021 attack on two teenagers.

One of the girls suffered life-threatening injuries after an early morning break in to a house where she was spending the night with a friend.

Charges against Prokasaki before the plea included two counts of attempted murder, uttering threats and break and enter.

A sentencing date was scheduled to be set during her appearance in Castlegar Provincial Court on Wed., but one of the pre-sentence reports ordered by the judge had not been submitted.

Court officials hope to have a full pre-sentence profile by Sept. 21 when he 31-year-old returns to court to set a date for sentencing.

Prokaski has been in custody for three months after an alleged bail violation.