Sentencing in Five Year Old Fatal Accident Set for September

A sentencing date has been set for a man convicted of dangerous driving causing death in a mishap that happened five years ago.

A judge found Myles Parsons guilty in Rossland court this past February.

Crushed cars came off his flat bed semi as it rounded a curve on Highway 3-B in Fruitvale at Old Salmo Road.

26-year-old Michael McIsaac was driving in the opposite direction when debris from the truck hit his car causing it to leave the highway and roll.