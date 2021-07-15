Sentencing in Five Year Old Fatal Accident Set for September
A sentencing date has been set for a man convicted of dangerous driving causing death in a mishap that happened five years ago.
A judge found Myles Parsons guilty in Rossland court this past February.
Crushed cars came off his flat bed semi as it rounded a curve on Highway 3-B in Fruitvale at Old Salmo Road.
26-year-old Michael McIsaac was driving in the opposite direction when debris from the truck hit his car causing it to leave the highway and roll.
Sentencing in Rossland is set for September 13th.
Grand Forks Still a Provincial COVID-19 Hot SpotThere have now been 38 new COVID-19 infections over a two week period in the Grand Forks area. The B-C Centre for Disease Control recorded 21 cases last week with Interior Health saying the outbreak started mostly among people under 25 who are not vaccinated.
Family Planning Memorial for Slain Trail ManThe younger sister of a 39-year-old Trail man who died after a downtown altercation said the family is struggling to achieve closure. Keara Starr Cunningham said they are hoping to give Cam a memorial befitting his jovial, larger than life personality.
Bombi Pass Wildfire Out of ControlThe B-C Wildfire Service continues to attack the 35 hectare wildfire along the Bombi Pass from the ground and air. The smoke spotted Saturday from the blaze about 12km southeast of Castelgar can be seen in that city, Trail, Salmo and several other surrounding communities.
Low Vaccination Rate Contributes to High COVID Count In Grand ForksNew COVID-19 infections in Grand Forks have jumped to 24 in less than two weeks. Interior Health Authority Medical Health Officer Dr. Karin Goodison said the majority of them are teens and young adults under 25 who have not been vaccinated.
COVID-19 Comes Back with a Vengeance in Grand ForksThe B-C Centre for Disease Control recorded 17 new cases in the Grand Forks area last week, the most of any health region across the province except Surrey. There were no new infections in Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, Kootenay Lake, Arrow Lakes, or the Kettle Valley.
Mayor of Trail Raises New Concern about HomelessnessThe Mayor of Trail said this heatwave is a reminder of the city's dire problem with homelessness. Lisa Pasin prasied the United Church and its supporters for the cooling centre but points out attention will soon be focussed on the colder months.
Merry Creek Wildfire Evacuation Alerts and Order LiftedResidents from 31 properties forced to leave Thursday because of the Merry Creek Wildfire near Castlegar can return. The B-C Wildfire Service believes the 20 hectare blaze will be fully contained by Sunday.
Two Nelson Men Are heading to Court on Robbery And Weapons ChargesOne of the men is also accused of trafficking after police discovered drugs during a wellness check on him. He is one of two men suspected in a robbery involving a fake gun and knife.