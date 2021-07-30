Several Factors Behind Increased COVID-19 Infections in Castlegar

A medical health officer at Interior Health calls the Castelgar case a perfect storm for the quick spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Karin Goodison also told Bounce News the highly infectious Delta variant spreading mostly among adults between 20 and 40 years of age, are just two reasons for 29 new infections in the area between July18-24.

She said more socialization and tourism were among other contributing factors.

“A fair bit of tourism draw to the Interior, we’ve had slightly lower Immunization rates, we certainly have pockets were a lower number of people are immunized and increased socialization since July 1,” said Goodison who also pointed out the role of the variant can’t be underestimated.

“Certainly we are seeing a lot of that through the Interior and specifically in the Kootenay-Boundary area, that variant is more infectious and we are seeing a number of people who have only one dose (of COVID-19 vaccine) who can still be impacted,” said the medical health officer.

Goodison maintained the best defense against viral spread is vaccinations and stated the I-H-A wants to improve on the current Casetlgar and area full inoculation rate of 59% in people 12-and-older.

Weekly statistics released by the B-C Centre for Disease Control tracked a steady increase in new infections through the Castlegar area.

There were none between June 27- July 3, two new cases the following week, followed by another nine and then 29 from July 18-24.

Goodison said outbreaks can develop quickly.

“Really, all it takes is the introduction of one person or two people who are positive that are at a social event to create a lot of secondary cases,” said the I-H-A doctor.

She couldn’t confirm reports of a number of cases connected to visits to the Calgary Stampede, but Goodison added inter-provincial travel was a factor.