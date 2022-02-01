Silver City Days Cancelled; Local Long Term Care COVID Cases Increase

Silver City Days in Trail are cancelled for a third straight year.

Mayor Lisa Pasin said event organizers were unable to navigate through the current COVID-19 restrictions to be able to put on the type of event worthy of attracting thousands of visitors.

Pasin stated it was a difficult decision for the committee, but they felt the rules relating to indoor events would have meant a scaled-down festival.

The mayor said the committee is hoping 2023 will bring positive change and that Silver City Days can return next year.

Meanwhile, Interior Health has confirmed COVID-19 cases are increasing at two West Kootenay and Creston Valley long-term care facilities.

The I-H-A stated there were 17 residents and 14 staff infected at the long-term care section of Crestview Village in Creston.

There were seven residents who had tested positive at Poplar Ridge in Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital as of last Thursday. That increased to nine residents and two staff as of Monday at the 49-bed facility.

Meanwhile the Provincial Health Office indicated the number of British Columbians in hospital with COVID-19 has exceeded 1,000 for the first time.

Health Ministry statistics released Monday had 1,048 COVID patients in B-C hospitals, with 138 in intensive care.

The province also said 19 people died from the virus between Friday and Monday, eight of those fatalities were in the Interior.