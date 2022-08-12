Six New Family Practitioners In Kootenay Boundary

A Victoria area couple was so desperate to find a family physician, they took out a $600 newspaper ad.

The Acting Executive Director of the Kootenay-Boundary Division of Family Practice concedes it is difficult here as well.

Mona Mattei said the first step is registration.

“I would encourage anyone who doesn’t currently have a family practitioner and wants one to make sure you get into our region-wide registry for patients looking for a family practitioner,” she said.

“It’s called the Kootenay-Boundary Health Connect Registry and it can be accessed through the web,” Mattei added patients can also register by calling 811.

She outlined some other options.

“I know our clinics all do make their best efforts to add people if they are really needing to see a provider,” she explained, but said most of them already have full patient loads.

“They also say it’s great we can squeeze people in, but now we’ve just increased our work load,” said Mattei who stressed that people refrain from calling clinics as staff are already stretched to the limit.

Walk-in clinics could be another temporary solution, but Mattei pointed out appointments could take about two weeks.

“If there are non-urgent health care needs we have walk-in options in Nelson, although they’re quite busy as well,” said Mattei who stated virtual appointments may also work.

“If you don’t need to be seen in person, we are in a place where some of the online options may be your best options,” she stated.

The member of executive staff for the division also said their aggressive recruitment plan includes reaching out online and through social media to practitioners around the province, country and around the world, while coordinating with provincial agencies.

“We work really closely with the Interior Health Authority and Health Match BC to promote our area and we have a dedicated recruiter who has been working with the division for seven years,” Mattei stated, noting that competition is tough.

“Despite the current challenges we do have a lot of success and we are doing a lot better than some other regions and we think that’s partly because we are really innovative in this area,” she added.

Mattei explained the Kootenay-Boundary is among the leaders in using a Primary Care Network. It collects doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, physiotherapists and social workers into single locations.

“It enables our providers to be able to see more patients by sharing load with other providers who are working to the best of their scope and that’s really attractive to potential recruits,” according to Mattei who also said their diverse plan appears to be paying off.

“In recent months we’ve been able to recruit six new providers to our area and so we’re pleased that we’re in this environment and still able to recruit people to the Kootenay-Boundary.”

There are two each in Nelson, Castlegar and Rossland. Officials said four have already arrived and two will start work in the fall.

However, part of their practices will be to take patients from family physicians who have retired, so it appears that finding a family practitioner will remain difficult for the foreseeable future.