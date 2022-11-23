Sleeping Man Results in Drug and Weapons Seizure
A mid-afternoon nap could lead to a long list of charges against a Trail man.
RCMP said the search of a parked and running vehicle after a man was caught asleep inside, netted over 7 grams of suspected methamphetamine powder, drug equipment, a replica handgun, knives, body armour and a lot of ammunition.
Police said a loaded shotgun was also found in the search on Glover Rd. at about 3 p.m. on Nov. 14.
40-year-old Timothy James Johnson appears in court December 15th.
