Sleeping Man Results in Drug and Weapons Seizure

A mid-afternoon nap could lead to a long list of charges against a Trail man.

RCMP said the search of a parked and running vehicle after a man was caught asleep inside, netted over 7 grams of suspected methamphetamine powder, drug equipment, a replica handgun, knives, body armour and a lot of ammunition.

Police said a loaded shotgun was also found in the search on Glover Rd. at about 3 p.m. on Nov. 14.

40-year-old Timothy James Johnson appears in court December 15th.