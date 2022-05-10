Slocan Health Centre Emergency Open Again Around the Clock
The Slocan Community Health Centre has 24-hour emergency services again.
Interior Health said the COVID driven staffing challenges that brought on the reduction in Jan. has been solved with the recruitment of two registered nurses.
I-H-A officials reduced emergency services to a 12-hour period about four months ago with nightly closures at 8 p.m.
The nearest facility offering overnight emergency care during that period was 48km away at Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp.
Nelson City Council Discusses Heritage Master PlanThe plan identifies strategies and priorities to retain and improve heritage assets. Implementing these assets into planning policies, practices and bylaws aims to help show Nelson's contemporary age without losing it's touch.
Castlegar City Council Talks Mail-Ballot VotingThe Bylaw commits to a Special Early Voting Opportunity at Castlewood Village and more, but the main change sees the removal of mail-in ballot restrictions so that any eligible resident can mail their votes in.
CKISS Speaks to Invasive Species Action MonthWhite Spanish Broom and Italian Arum are two new listed species added to the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society's invasive plant priority list.
April Airport Report Sees Single Cancellation in CastlegarAirport Manager Maciej Habrych told Castlegar City Council last week, April 2nd, that load factor was about 61% through April and should continue to rise as weather conditions improve for travel.
Kootenay Unemployment Rate Continues to DecreaseThe Kootenay Unemployment Rate continues to fall. Stats Can said it's down almost a half percent from March to 4.9%, as 3,300 more people were working last month with 100 fewer job seekers.
Smoke Eaters Sign Trail Product for 2022-23 Season.He got a point during the Smoke Eaters playoff series vs Penticton. Now Trail's Judah Makway is a full-time Smokie. The 17-year-old's signing comes after a 33 point season in 33 games with the KIJHL's Beaver Valley Nitehawks
SEFC Speaks to Mean Monthly Temperature Record set in AprilThe 5.8 degree record stands for the average of all daily maximum and minimum temperatures through April.
Hydro Facility Planned for Nelson's North ShoreThe General Manager of Nelson Hydro expects construction to start on the North Shore Battery Energy Storage System in 2025. Scott Spencer figures the facility to store power for peak periods and help restore power during outages will benefit ratepayers.
RCMP Constable Saves Man in Downtown TrailA 39-year-old Trail man is alive thanks to RCMP Constable Connor Nickel. He gave the man Naloxone after he stopped breathing. Downtown passers-by told the officer the man took a combination of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. He regained consciousness after getting two more treatments from paramedics.