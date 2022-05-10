Slocan Health Centre Emergency Open Again Around the Clock

The Slocan Community Health Centre has 24-hour emergency services again.

Interior Health said the COVID driven staffing challenges that brought on the reduction in Jan. has been solved with the recruitment of two registered nurses.

I-H-A officials reduced emergency services to a 12-hour period about four months ago with nightly closures at 8 p.m.

The nearest facility offering overnight emergency care during that period was 48km away at Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp.