Smoke Eater Great Norm Lenardon Passes Away

The local hockey community has lost another legend.

Norm Lenardon has passed away at age 89.

The highlight of his several seasons as a Trail Sr. Smoke Eater was scoring the goal against Russia that clinched the 1961 World Hockey Championship.

Dave Rusnell, who skated along side Lenardon says very few players could keep up with his team mate.

“Normie and I played together for three years on the same forward line,” Dave told Bounce News.

“He was a very, very fast skater, he had a really good wrist shot, he was a brick layer and really strong,” Rusnell added, saying Lenardon was also quite a character off the ice.

“He was happy and made people laugh,” stated Rusnell.

“To be around Normie was always fun, he had jokes and he was just spontaneous, a very, very strong personality,” according to one of the last surviving members of the 61 world championship team.

Rusnell says that legacy is in addition to a tenacious presence in a Smoke Eaters uniform.

“He never backed down, he was right in there all the time, he was an inspiration to us,” said the native of Wadena, Saskatchewan who settled in Trail after joining the Smokies in 1960.

He marvelled at Lenardon’s ability to thrive despite setbacks including a serious injury.

“He was a real competitor, coming from the accidents that he went through. It was a miracle that he would even try to get back playing in this class of hockey, but he was really great,” Dave stated.

He said Lenardon left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

“He just was a positive guy and he never complained about any problems he had, he wanted to play and he loved to score goals,” Rusnell remembered.

Lenardon’s passing comes eight months after the death of team mate and fellow local legend Cal Hockley.