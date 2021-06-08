iHeartRadio
Smoke Eaters Add 19-Year-Old Forward and Release 2021-22 Schedule

smoke eaters logo

The Smoke Eaters have added a 19-year-old forward from Minnesota for next season.

Teddy Lagerback had 92 points in 72 games split over the last two seasons, as captain of his high school prep team and Waterloo of the USHL.  He's bound for Arizona State in the fall of 2022.

The 6’ 190 lb power forward also had 92 PIM in 41 USHL games in 2020-21.

Lagerback joins 17-year-old rookie Ridge Dawson as off-season recruits.

The Kelowna native was captain of his Okanagan Hockey Academy team this past season.

The forward was tied for the team lead in points with 14 during an abbreviated nine game season.

The BCHL has also released its schedule for 2021-22.

The Smoke Eaters will open their 54-game campaign Oct. 8 in Cranbook and host the Bucks the next evening to complete the season-opening home-and-home series.

Their regular season wraps up with a doubleheader against the Wild in Wenatchee on Mar. 18 and 19, followed by a full slate of BCHL playoffs.

  • drug bust

    Trail RCMP Bust Suspected Drug Trafficker During Busy Week

    Trail RCMP seized suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, cash and a loaded handgun while investigating a suspected Thursday afternoon theft downtown. Police said a 37-year-old Castlegar man was arrested without incident on Farwell Street and appears in court June 24.
  • childcare

    New Trail Childcare Centre Focussed on Shift-Working Parents

    A child care consultant for the Trail area said COVID-19 has expanded and complicated the needs of working parents. Sue Bock said their pre-pandemic study shaped the criteria for the new 65-space City of Trail facility devoting spots for children of shift-working parents.
  • extinct rebellion

    New Environmental Group Forms in West Kootenay

    The 100-person demonstration protesting Old Growth logging outside of Castlegar City Hall was just part of last Monday's launch of Extinction Rebellion West Kootenay. Environmental groups have recently combined to create a local chapter of the international organization.