Smoke Eaters Add 19-Year-Old Forward and Release 2021-22 Schedule

The Smoke Eaters have added a 19-year-old forward from Minnesota for next season.

Teddy Lagerback had 92 points in 72 games split over the last two seasons, as captain of his high school prep team and Waterloo of the USHL. He's bound for Arizona State in the fall of 2022.

The 6’ 190 lb power forward also had 92 PIM in 41 USHL games in 2020-21.

Lagerback joins 17-year-old rookie Ridge Dawson as off-season recruits.

The Kelowna native was captain of his Okanagan Hockey Academy team this past season.

The forward was tied for the team lead in points with 14 during an abbreviated nine game season.

The BCHL has also released its schedule for 2021-22.

The Smoke Eaters will open their 54-game campaign Oct. 8 in Cranbook and host the Bucks the next evening to complete the season-opening home-and-home series.

Their regular season wraps up with a doubleheader against the Wild in Wenatchee on Mar. 18 and 19, followed by a full slate of BCHL playoffs.