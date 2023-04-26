Smoke Eaters Add Another High Scoring Forward
The kid has got a great name, and statistics to match.
The Trail Smoke Eaters have added Trip Pendy for the 2023-24 season.
The 18-year-old left-shooting forward is coming off a stellar 129 point campaign, including 42 goals and 87 assists.
He played a combined 82 games for two teams in 2022-23, splitting his season between Delbarton High School in the USHS-Prep league and the U-18 AAA New Jersey Rockets.
The native of Far Hills, NJ has already made an NCAA Division 1 commitment to Brown University.
