Smoke Eaters Big Underdog In Playoff Pairing against Penticton

Coach and GM Tim Fragle concedes it's a daunting task.

The Smokies face defending BCHL champion Penticton in their Fri. night playoff opener on the road.

He said success will depend on a total and coordinated team effort.

“You definitely need balances, you also need good goaltending,” Fragle said.

“Their power play is absolutely lethal, so you need to be disciplined to give yourself a chance,” he added, noting that nothing short of a total team effort will work against the runaway regular season champion.

“We will not have any success if we do not play as a group, I think that will give the players some mental reminders of just sticking through the adversity that’s going to be up and down in this series,” Fragle explained.

The Smoke Eaters recorded the only victory against the Vees during last year’s playoff run and Fragle feels they can draw on that experience.

“Being able to steal one in the first two games on the road and losing two close 2-1 games (at home), we want to give them a good challenge like last year,” according to the bench boss, who also told Bounce News they embrace the role of being the underdog.

“Their stats are better this year than they were last year, we look at it as an opportunity to be a spoiler-maker,” Fragle commented.

The team is still suffering from the injury bug with veterans Ethan Warrener, Ridge Dawson and Trey Fechko out of the lineup, while Nathan Dominici and Kaleb Percival have been called up for this series from the Beaver Valley Nitehawks who were eliminated in the KIJHL Kootenay Conference Final by Kimberley.

Fragle feels the fact most players have had to play in key situations because of injuries may work in their favour.

“That happens when you have 170 man games lost to injuries and we had 50-plus games in affiliate guys playing for us this year,” Fragle pointed out.

The bench boss also said the team is heading into the post season with some momentum after battling through another challenging second half rife with injuries.

“We were 3-2-1 with somewhat of a healthy lineup finally, we felt like we’ve been able to improve our depth with getting some guys back,” he stated.

“We feel like we are at least trending in the right direction,” added Fragle who stated they would be taking it one game at a time.

Game two goes Sat. Apr. 1 in Penticton and shifts to Cominco Arena for games three and four on Tues. Apr 4 and Wed. Apr 5.

Meanwhile veteran forward Brady Hunter is a finalist for the BCHL’s Bob Fenton Trophy.

It’s awarded for excellence and sportsmanship.

The 20-year-old put up 18 goals and 44 assists for 62 points in 54 games this season with only 14 PIMS.

The winner will be announced after the second round of the playoffs.