Smoke Eaters New Captain Optimistic About 2022-23 Campaign

The Trail Smoke Eaters head into the 2022-23 regular season with a new leadership group.

Evan Bushy said it's an honour to be the team’s captain.

“Especially here in Trail with all the rich history, to be a part of that group that’s a select few captains, it’s really special to me,” said the veteran defenseman.

The Minnesota native stated setting an example is his goal as team leader.

“I feel I have a good demeanor around the rink on and off ice to lead them (teammates) and set a good example,“ stated Bushy who added that includes how to conduct yourself in the community.

The 20-year-old said observing captains on teams he has played for helped him get ready for being the team leader in Trail.

“All the captains have been good role models and I figure I have learned from those guys and even coaches, just being around them you learn what it’s like to be a good leader,” he added.

Bushy was part of last year’s team that battled through a bevy of injuries after Christmas, including having all three goalies out at the same time and top scorer Brady Hunter on the injured list to end the regular season and playoff series against Penticton.

The big rearguard feels that will make this year’s team more battle ready.

“The second half of the year was tough for a lot of us,” said Bushy.

“Now we have a lot of guys back, so to have that group that’s been through that, who kind of know what to do to get through that, I think it’s going to help us a lot this year and I think we’re prepared for it,” according to the captain.

The Smoke Eaters open the regular season on the road with games in Penticton and Merritt.

Bushy figures the pre-season double-header in Wenatchee helped them prepare to board the bus and was a team-building experience.

“Those bus rides are always good for team building and we haven’t been together very long this year, but we are a tight group and are coming together quick,” said Bushy who added that off-ice activities are also beneficial.

While not looking ahead, Bushy said the team is excited about the home opener next Fri. Sept. 30 against Cranbrook.

“We’re jacked up for that, it’s going to be a lot of fun, been waiting for it for a while and it can’t come soon enough.”

Hunter, along with defensemen Jordan Hendry and Ethan Willoughby are the assistant captains.