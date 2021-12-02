Smoke Eaters Owner Excited About Full-Capacity at Future Games

The Co-Owner of the Trail Smoke Eaters can’t wait to see crowds of over 2,000 return to Cominco Arena now that Interior Health has lifted indoor capacity restrictions.

Rich Murphy told Bounce News last summer, the team was anticipating a modest profit for the 2019-20 season while preparing for the second round of playoffs, when the COVID-19 cancellation hit in Mar. 2020.

The Smoke Eaters played a condensed 2020 pre-season schedule in an empty Cominco Arena and assumed the expense of the six-week, 20-game, pod-season last spring played entirely in Penticton.

Murphy said it was welcomed news on Tuesday when the I-H-A decided fully vaccinated, mask wearing fans can once again pack the arena.

“Owning a Jr-A hockey club is not a profitable business, it’s just not, we knew that going in,” said Murphy who stated continuing to operate at half-capacity would mean more losses on the balance sheet, but didn’t thwart their enthusiasm for offering a memorable game night experience, calling it a labour of love.

“It’s been a very difficult 19 months, I’m not going to lie, I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights, and, you know, it’s a family affair,” said the co-owner.

Murphy said the entire family has embraced the franchise and the community and is proud of the improvements they have made at Cominco Arena, believing they have created a family friendly and player friendly environment.

Murphy appreciates the fans who continued to come to games while capacity was capped at 1,200 and said the next step is welcoming even more fans to Smoke Eaters games.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to the 2,000 fans that we’re accustomed to and excited about bringing hockey-night back to Trail in full-capacity,” said Murphy who won’t be able to make to to Trail until the new year because of business commitments, but can’t wait to witness true sell-out’s for himself.

I’m thankful, that at least for now, we are able to be at full capacity and I’m hoping and excited that the community will jump on board and come back.”

The Smoke Easters got two goals and two assists from Zach Michaelis and 45 saves from Evan Fradette in a 7-4 Wed. night win over the Bucks in Cranbrook to raise their record to 10-6-1.

They play Friday night in Vernon and Saturday night in Merritt before returning home Dec. 10 to face the Vipers.

Former Smoke Eaters forward Kent Johnson has a good shot at making the Canadian National Junior Hockey team.

The 2019-20 BCHL scoring champion and MVP is invited to next week’s selection camp in Calgary.

Johnson is having a strong sophomore season at Michigan State. The sixth-overall selection by Columbus in the NHL draft has four goals, 19 assists and a plus-14 rating in 16 games.